Translator in residence

Of the thousands of letters that land in Globe Santa’s mailbox, about 20 percent are in languages other than English. Most of those are in Spanish, followed by Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Arabic — languages that speak to the polyglot nature of the Greater Boston community.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

The Department of Transitional Assistance and other organizations have translators on hand for speakers of other languages, but the letters in Spanish usually arrive as written.

They’re examined first by Kathleen Collins, one of Globe Santa’s letter readers. Drawing from reserves of high-school Latin, rudimentary French, and self-taught Spanish, she can read some of the letters (“if they’re very simple,” she said).

They are seldom simple, however, and then it’s a job for Paola Dionisio.

An exercise science major at UMass Boston, Dionisio, 22, has been helping Globe Santa for two years. Reared in a Spanish, Portuguese, and English-speaking household where simultaneous interpretation was a way of life, translating for Globe Santa came naturally, Dionisio said.

Her work is reading letters — lots of letters — but also making phone calls, answering questions, providing reassurance. She sees what she does as meeting a direct need. “It feels good to be helping,” she said. “There is so much need.”

Necesito la ayuda. I need help: Three words that appear in nearly every letter.

What sets the Spanish-language letters apart, Dionisio said, is that before any mention is made of troubles, they say thank you.

Antes que nada, gracias. Gracias por su ayuda. Gracias por la magia.

First of all, thank you. Thank you for your help. Thank you for the magic.

“It’s cultural,” Dionisio said. “You don’t talk about your problems.” That so many do, that they pour their hearts out, share personal traumas, deep worries, is because there’s trust in Globe Santa, borne out of its long history of helping people in need, no matter where they’re from or how they got here.

Soy la madre de dos de los ninos mas bellos del mundo, a mother of two boys, 9 and 2, started her letter to Globe Santa. “I am the mother of two of the most beautiful children in the world.”

Diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago — “ductal carcinoma in situ” needs no translation — she has undergone four operations. Unable to work, and with no money coming in, she and her children have temporary housing in a shelter.

“Last year the gift I asked for was to continue with life and health, to be with my children,” she wrote. “This year I ask for gifts to see them happier.”

Some parents write in Spanish because it’s the language in which they’re most comfortable. Others because it is the only language they know. They are recent arrivals, many from Central America, who have made their way to the US to escape the terror of gang warfare and, in the case of many women, domestic violence.

There are times when the volume of Spanish-language letters drops suddenly. Tammy McFarland, Globe Santa’s manager of family requests, said it happens when rumors fly; applicants don’t want to identify themselves to Globe Santa, to anyone, fearing an immigration trap.

“There were rumors at one point that Globe Santa was a secret federal agency,” McFarland said. “The DTA doesn’t consider status,” she said, referring to the Department of Transitional Assistance, with whom Globe Santa works closely. “And Globe Santa definitely doesn’t consider status.”

In a letter from a mother newly arrived in the US with her baby girl, there is no mention of material gifts. Her only holiday wish was that her husband back in the Dominican Republic “could live with us soon.”

“I ask that the sick can have their prompt recovery,” she concluded her letter. “I hope that this next year will be much better, and all the children of the world will be very happy.”

Feliz Navidad y un próspero año nuevo, 2023! The letters conclude, almost universally, with cheery optimism.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, 2023.

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.