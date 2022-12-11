Wampanoag Tribe chairman, Mashpee resident charged with theft of museum artifacts

As first reported by The Enterprise , museum staff noticed that two bulrush mats and two bear skin rugs were missing from a wetu, a domed hut traditionally used for shelter by the Wampanoag Tribe, in early November.

The two charged were Brian M. Weeden, chairman of the tribe, and Phillip C. Hicks Jr., a Mashpee resident.

PLYMOUTH, Mass. ― A leader of the Wampanoag Tribe was one of two men charged last month in the theft of four artifacts from a Plimoth Patuxet Museums exhibit, adding to a series of legal battles posed against the Indigenous group’s leadership.

The Plymouth Police Department, which pressed charges, estimated that the four items totaled approximately $10,000 in value.

Security footage reviewed by police showed three individuals loading the artifacts into a “dark sport utility vehicle,” possibly a Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox, as a fourth individual stayed put in the back seat, according to The Enterprise.

A Plymouth Police Department official said the department could not release the police report when requested by the Globe on Sunday.

A search of Weeden’s name within the Registry of Motor Vehicles showed that his driver’s license photograph matched the profile of the individual driving the getaway car. He also has a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse registered with the state, according to The Enterprise.

The tribe’s chairman denied any knowledge of the incident, according to The Enterprise. Weeden could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.

Plymouth Police received a box of two bear skin rugs and two woven mats on Dec. 1, and museum officials Thursday confirmed the items as the ones stolen from the exhibit.

Officials from the Plimoth Patuxet Museums could not immediately be reached Sunday. The museum tells the story of the Wampanoag Tribe and Pilgrim settlers at Plymouth Colony. Its sites include recreations of a 1600s colonial village, the Mayflower, and a colonial-era grinding mill.

Some Native Americans have charged the museum with improper upkeep of native exhibits, not hiring and retaining enough Indigenous staffers, and not properly incorporating the Wampanoag history into its overall narrative.

For more than a decade, the tribe’s leadership has been embroiled in controversy. Last month, a federal judge sentenced Cedric Cromwell, a former Wampanoag Tribe chairman, to three years in prison for soliciting a $10,000 bribe, gym equipment, and a hotel stay from a Rhode Island architectural firm tasked with managing the tribe’s plans for constructing a $1 billion casino in Taunton.

Cromwell’s predecessor, Glenn A. Marshall, served about three years in federal prison for embezzling about $380,000 in tribal funds and $60,000 in illegal campaign contributions.









