‘We are gutted.’ Maine Maritime community grieves four students killed in Saturday crash

Their 2013 Range Rover burst into flames, and four of the students were later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victims from Massachusetts were Luke Rockwell Simpson, 22, of Rockport and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20 of Aquinnah. Two Maine residents, Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, and Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, also died.

The college was scheduled to hold a vigil Sunday night, as Maine State Police continued their investigation into the collision. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle carrying seven students traveling south along Route 166 in Castine, Maine, northeast of Camden, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The Maine Maritime Academy community was wrought with grief Sunday, a day after four of the college’s students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed in a fiery car crash that also left three classmates hospitalized.

Three others suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a pair of Massachusetts residents, plus the vehicle’s driver, who is a 20 year-old man from New York state.

The sudden tragedy, coming amid the holiday season, struck through the heart of the campus, and students, parents, and alumni have shared condolences on social media throughout the weekend. The crash’s impact also reached into the students’ hometowns, where former classmates and teachers offered touching tributes to those who died.

For the family of Rockwell Simpson, that outpouring of support has meant a great deal, according to his aunt, Sarah Rockwell.

“Lots of friends and family have reached out, we are grateful for that,” Rockwell said in a phone interview. “We are just trying to get our minds around it.”

Maine State Police did not release new information from the crash investigation Sunday. Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Public Safety, said in an e-mail that “a crash of this magnitude will take weeks to investigate... This will be a lengthy process.”

Moss said the three injured students remained hospitalized Sunday. They were identified as Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, and Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, N.Y. Police have said Goncalves-Radding was behind the wheel of the Range Rover when it crashed Saturday.

At Maine Maritime, the vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the college’s Leavitt Hall Lawn, according to its website.

In a message shared with the campus community and posted to social media, Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry S. Paul said the college has brought additional on-site counselors to help students “process this tragedy.”

“At this very difficult time we must all lean on each other and lean on our faith. Please be there for those who need to lean on you,” Paul said in the message.

Sarah Rockwell said all her family knew about the crash Sunday was that her nephew and his friends were returning from a concert early Saturday morning.

Rockwell Simpson was a 2020 graduate of Rockport High School, she said, and grew up in the town, where he swam, skated, and played ice hockey. He loved anything involving the water, and had interned onboard a tug boat last summer. He also loved the woods, the land, and the landscape of Cape Ann, she said.

They are still trying to come to terms with what has happened, she said.

“My nephew Luke was just a lovely, quiet, thoughtful, humble young man,” Rockwell said. “This is just an awful surprise, and we are gutted. We are taking it one moment at a time.”

Ignacio-Cameron was a member of the Class of 2020 at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, according to Principal Sara Dingledy, who has said his death is a “huge loss for the island.”

“We are all devastated,” Dingledy said in an e-mail Saturday night. “Riley and his family were connected to so many people here.”

On Facebook, an official with Gardiner Area High School Athletics honored Fossett in a post Saturday night. He was a member of the school’s Class of 2020.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chase’s family and friends in this extremely difficult time. I’m sure that Chase’s passing will have an impact on many of our student-athletes as it certainly has had on me. Chase will be remembered as an excellent student-athlete as well as a great teammate and friend,” the post said.

A Facebook group for the Class of 2020 also grieved Fossett’s death in a post Sunday, and asked classmates to share stories and pictures.

“Today our entire community is mourning the loss of this beautiful soul,” the post said. “Rest Easy Chase.”

Nicholas Paulu, a sophomore and president of the college’s Student Government Association, said in an interview Saturday night that the four students “will be greatly missed and will continue to be loved.”

“We need to take care of each other and acknowledge that everyone will react differently and our mental health is key right now,” he said.

