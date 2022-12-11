fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman dies after being struck outside Salem doctors’ office

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated December 11, 2022, 1 hour ago

A Beverly woman died after she was struck by a car driven by an elderly driver outside of a doctor’s office in Salem around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly was struck in the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group office at 331 Highland Ave., Salem police said in a news release issued Saturday.

She suffered significant injuries to a leg and wrist and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Raff was at first thought to be in stable condition, but later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver, an 87-year-old woman from Peabody, was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation. She has not been identified, because it is not yet known if she will be charged, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

