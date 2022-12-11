Woman dies after being struck outside Salem doctors’ office

A Beverly woman died after she was struck by a car driven by an elderly driver outside of a doctor’s office in Salem around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly was struck in the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group office at 331 Highland Ave., Salem police said in a news release issued Saturday.

She suffered significant injuries to a leg and wrist and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Raff was at first thought to be in stable condition, but later died from her injuries, police said.