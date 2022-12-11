Strike Ends at the New School and Parsons School of Design

The instructors had argued that they had received only a meager increase in their salaries over recent years, despite inflation and the strain of the pandemic. They also said that a disproportionate amount of university expenses went toward the salaries of administrators, even though enrollment had been rising in recent years.

The sizable walkout had left the school at a near standstill. Classes were canceled because nearly 90% of the faculty is made up of untenured adjunct professors and lecturers. The school had also been facing a lawsuit from irate parents, who had threatened to withhold payment or force their children to transfer to other institutions. Some had called for the school’s president, Dwight A. McBride, to resign.

Part-time faculty members at the New School have agreed to end a grueling three-week strike over pay and benefits after reaching an agreement late Saturday with the university.

“We have countersigned a tentative agreement and the strike is ending,” the union representing the part-time faculty, the ACT-UAW Local 7902, wrote on Twitter. Union members said that compensation was still not on par with those at comparable institutions in New York City but that all their demands over health insurance had been met.

They said that the new contract would see pay rates rise by 13% in the first year for the best-paid adjuncts. An adjunct being paid $5,753 over a semester for a three-credit course — the ceiling until now — would earn $6,520. By the fifth year, the adjunct would receive $7,820, a 36% rise.

Some adjuncts at Mannes Prep, the conservatory that is part of the New School, would receive a 31% raise in the first year of the contract, a jump that reflects the relatively low starting rate that adjuncts were being paid.

The increases include out-of-classroom compensation, which had not previously been paid.

The school’s initial offer had been yearly rises per course of about 1.5%.

Matthew Spiegelman, a visual artist who teaches classes at the New School, said that compensation “should be better,” but that most of the issues were resolved. “Most importantly, we opened the door for many more improvements in the future and for other universities to step up and treat their faculty with respect and dignity.”

In a statement, the New School wrote that the agreement is “a strong, fair, five-year contract that increases compensation significantly, protects health care benefits, and ensures that part-time faculty are paid for additional work done outside the classroom to support our students.”

Over the past three weeks, as negotiations became increasingly acrimonious, the university’s handling of its budget had been openly criticized by some of its tenured faculty, who questioned recent financial decisions that appeared to saddle the institution with more debt.

The private school in the New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village had argued that it did not have enough financial leeway to accommodate the demands, because the school does not have a large endowment and relies heavily on tuition, which is among the highest in the country. Earlier in the week, the school had begun withholding wages for strikers, saying it could not compensate faculty when classes were suspended.

The total cost to attend the New School, including tuition, fees and on-campus living expenses, was $78,744 in 2021-22, an increase of 7% over the previous year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, although students typically pay significantly less when financial aid is included. There are about 10,800 undergraduate and graduate students.

The New School was founded in 1919 as the New School for Social Research, an avant-garde institution aimed at countering the traditionalism of Ivy League schools. The school was influenced by American pragmatism, embodied by one of its founders, John Dewey, a progressive educator. The influx of refugees to New York City during the World War II added a substantial dose of continental European thought.

Its faculty has included some prominent academics and intellectuals, including philosophers Hannah Arendt and Jacques Derrida, as well as Erich Fromm, the social psychologist.

The New School walkout followed a similar strike among 48,000 staff in the University of California system and came as thousands of graduate students at Yale University were expected to unionize after recently casting their ballots in a union election. Adjuncts at the City University of New York are also closely watching how negotiations pan out before their own contract negotiations with CUNY in February.

Parents were among those who were happy to see the strike end. “Our family is so relieved,” said Kelly Powers, 58, of Seattle, whose two daughters attend the New School.

“Parents have been so worried about students being adrift for over three chaotic weeks,” she said, adding, “Parents are now seen as stakeholders rather than just check writers.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.