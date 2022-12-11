Church congregants’ energy is aglow (not unlike Burning Man)

Re “Church should be more like Burning Man” (Ideas, Dec. 4): I’d like to invite David DeSteno to East Weymouth Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, which seeks to create rituals and practices that shake “people out of their routines and [let] them feel not only their own vulnerability but also their power to help others.”

Our most recent pastor strove to ignite “feelings of belonging and compassion that remain long after the last embers have burned out.”

As a congregation and as people, we’re still far from perfect, but we’re fond of saying we’re small but mighty. Because we are.