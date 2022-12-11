Justice Barrett’s impartiality in designer’s case is questionable

In Jeff Jacoby’s analysis of whether Justice Amy Coney Barrett should recuse herself from the case of the Colorado graphic artist who is unwilling to design websites promoting same-sex weddings (“No, Justice Barrett should not recuse herself,” Ideas, Dec. 4), he argues that association, by itself, is not grounds for recusal. He cites past work that justices have had where the job required supporting a Supreme Court litigant that triggered no calls for recusal. However, these are clearly different from views one carries through one’s life, as opposed to actions in a job where there is a duty to act in the interests of the employer.

Further, those calling for Barrett’s recusal are citing not her Catholicism but rather her personal history demonstrating that she has been hostile to the goal of one of the litigants, which is to prevent discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Indeed, she was voluntarily a member of a group that promulgated such discrimination, the board of Trinity Schools. Its policies included ostracizing same-sex couples by turning away their children.