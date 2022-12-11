Celtics need to contend with their shortcomings after failing test against the Warriors

It’s easy to say this loss may be the best thing to happen to the December Celtics, but that may just be true. It wasn’t that things were coming too easy. They just have to realize they are susceptible to elite defenses and teams with championship mettle.

The Celtics weren’t relegated to pretenders in Saturday night’s 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors, but their status suffered a bit on the national stage after they were tabbed as by far the best team in the NBA following Wednesday night’s dominant win over the Phoenix Suns.

LOS ANGELES — It’s the day after the Celtics’ most disappointing loss of the season and that underwhelming performance indicated there is considerable progress necessary to be a true NBA title contender.

Advertisement

When playing well, the Warriors check both of those boxes. The Warriors admitted they played their best game of the season, and it came a few days after a disheartening loss at Utah when they blew a late lead as the Jazz played harder in the final minutes.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Warriors were unquestionably motivated Saturday night. They’ve been playing close attention to the Celtics, who were five minutes of execution away from taking a commanding three games to one lead in last year’s NBA Finals.

What exactly went wrong in San Francisco? Well, the Celtics’ 30 percent shooting from the 3-point line (12 for 40) was their fourth-worst percentage of the season. There’s a direct correlation between Boston’s 3-point shooting percentage and their chances of winning. In their five-worst 3-point percentage games, the Celtics have lost three times.

The Celtics missed some makeable shots but they were also unnerved by the Golden State defense. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green used veteran guile to slow down Jayson Tatum, and that’s a concern. Tatum was expected to feast on the Warriors’ shaky defense with Andrew Wiggins out with injury. Yet, he looked tentative and unsure of himself on offense.

Advertisement

Tatum allowed missed shots to frustrate him and then turned into 2019 Tatum, the player who was determined to shoot endlessly until he got himself on track while the rest of his game suffers.

“They did a good job of keeping us in front of them,” Tatum said of the Golden State defense. “Slowing us down and I think offensively we didn’t play with as much pace as we normally have. They had us stagnant most of the night. We gotta be better at adjusting throughout the game.”

It was a difficult night shooting for Tatum, Marcus Smart and Derrick White, who made a combined 11 of 40 shots and just 4 of 19 from the 3-point line. Without consistent scoring from that trio, the Celtics relied on Jaylen Brown, who was the best Celtic on the floor, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Yet, on nights when the Celtics aren’t shooting well, they have been able to stay close with defense, except Saturday. The Celtics employed a drop coverage on pick-and-rolls, allowing Thompson and Stephen Curry to have open midrange jumpers.

It’s possibly the worst coverage to use without Al Horford or Robert Williams, but the Celtics dared Thompson to make jumpers and he sure enough did. The presence of Horford and Williams will upgrade the Celtics defensively, and Williams’ forthcoming presence will certainly improve Boston’s overall arsenal.

But a concern was the paint dominance of Kevin Looney, who pulled down 15 rebounds in 26:30. He was a plus-19 and patrolled the inside, preventing or deterring several Celtics shots at the rim.

Advertisement

The Warriors beat the Celtics with great team defense and the Celtics never forced the issue. Brown had two free throw attempts in 37 minutes.

A frazzled Tatum missed three of his seven free throws, including both when the Celtics could have sliced the deficit to 8 points in the final minutes. It’s a definite possibility that Tatum and his teammates tried too hard to make a good impression, seeking to make a statement that supported those who believe they are the best team in the league.

They can still make that statement. The Warriors aren’t the only litmus test for being a championship-caliber team. The Celtics could win the final two games on this road trip against the Clippers (Monday) and Lakers (Tuesday) and come home with a 5-1 record.

There are more opportunities to make that statement, such as against a Clippers team with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and the suddenly improved Lakers. And remember, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics’ primary contender in the Eastern Conference, come to the Garden on Christmas.

The Celtics may have failed one of their first major tests but the hope is they use this as motivation, fully understanding they are vulnerable and beatable, especially when they’re not playing with force, when they’re not the aggressor.

“You can’t let one game determine the outcome of the rest of this season,” Brown said. “We lost (Saturday) but we’ve got to be better. You approach the game with humility and respect. It’s a good team (in Golden State) and they can play with the best of them and they played really well and we didn’t. We could have been better.”

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.