Croatia has stubbornly slow-played its way to another surprising World Cup run

After four years of brutal civil war, Croatia secured its independence in 1995. And when its soccer team established its global identity by finishing third in its World Cup debut three years later it created a powerful and enduring connection with its countrymen and women.

“We had to flee from our home and go take refuge in hotels,” recalled the Croatian captain who was 6 when his homeland’s war of independence from the remnants of Yugoslavia began. “You’d hear those sirens, those bombs dropping, the missiles.”

Luka Modrić was learning how to dribble a soccer ball when the fighting began.

“You can see that sense of belonging and attachment that we have for Croatia,” said Modrić, whose checkerboard-clad colleagues take on Argentina in Tuesday’s semifinal in Lusail (2 p.m., Fox). “That’s why we probably look like this, full of courage and determination.”

Unlike Morocco, which will be the first African nation to play in a Cup semi when it meets defending champion France Wednesday, advancing this far is no novelty for the Vatreni (Fiery Ones or Blazers).

The Croatians have qualified for six of the last seven tournaments and reached the final last time, disposing of Argentina, host Russia, and England along the way.

Which is why they were insulted after Canadian coach John Herdman told his players that they would (expletive) Croatia after their opening loss to Belgium.

“We are the runners-up, second in the world,” pointed out coach Zlatko Dalić, whose squad went on to belt Canada 4-1. “We respect everyone equally, so we expect our opposing teams to respect us.”

The Croatians have been their usual obdurate selves, drawing 0-0 with the Moroccans and Belgians, rallying to beat the Japanese in a shootout then doing the same to favored Brazil in the quarters after trailing in extra time.

Croatia came from behind in extra time to beat Brazil in a penalty kick shootout. Alex Pantling/Getty

“We’ve shown many, many times that we’re capable of winning the game when we’re the underdogs,” observed defender Borna Sosa. “We will always be to these big countries like France or England or Argentina or Brazil. They have many more players because they have many more people in the country. But we don’t have problems with this. The bigger pressure is on those teams.”

Croatia, which stretches along the Adriatic coast and inland to Serbia, has fewer than four million people. With the notable exception of super-stopper goalkeeper Dominik Livaković and forward Bruno Petković, who perform for domestic powerhouse Dinamo Zagreb, its national teamers play in nine European countries.

Its superb midfield trio suits up for Real Madrid (Modrić), Chelsea (Mateo Kovačić) and Inter Milan (Marcelo Brozović). Yet despite their professional diaspora, the Croatians have a distinct playing style.

“The football we play is fast-paced, attractive and there isn’t too much time to think,” said defender Dejan Lovren.

The Vatreni go about their business as if they have all the time in the world. Three of their five matches in Qatar have been scoreless after 90 minutes.

“My players are not normal,” mused Dalić.

The Croatians relish the role of giant-killers. Knocking out the German side of Klinsmann and Matthaeus by a 3-0 count in the 1998 quarters put them on the planetary map.

“We had a point to prove there,” defender Igor Štimac said in the documentary “Croatia: Defining a Nation.” “This was our biggest opportunity to tell everyone, OK, you’re going to see what Croatia is capable of now.”

In 2018, Croatia reached its first World Cup championship game, falling to France. GABRIEL BOUYS

Their run to the 2018 final, where the Croatians lost 4-2 to the French after surviving two shootouts and an extra-time victory, made them celebrated as heroes when half a million people came out to salute them in Zagreb.

“Our success made history,” said Lovren. “But the weight of responsibility was on our shoulders.”

The bar had been raised for the Little Country That Could, as the Croatians discovered after they were bounced by Spain, 5-3, in extra time in the second round of last year’s European championships and returned home to second-guessing and finger-pointing.

“People tend to have short memories,” said Dalić. “They forget success in a hurry and turn against you after every failure.”

Qualifying for the Cup this time was far from smooth after an opening loss at Slovenia. It wasn’t until the final match in Split, when a Russian defender slipped in the mud and knocked the ball into his own net in the 81st minute, that Croatia earned its ticket.

By now they’re comfortable being the Cardiac Croatians.

“We have to be ourselves,” said Modrić. They know if they can get to extra time that they can get to the shootout and if they send five men to the spot that they will win, even against Brazil.

For this generation that victory over the five-time champions was equivalent to the 1998 knockout of the Germans.

“For me Brazil is football and football is Brazil,” said Sosa. “To beat Brazil, it’s maybe the best feeling.”

Now looms Argentina, which is coming off its own great escape from the Netherlands and is desperate to win its first title since 1986. But for the Croatians, the pressure of lofty expectations is a privilege.

“It’s a great honor to play for Croatia,” said Modrić, who Is competing in his fourth Cup. “When we are here and put that shirt on we have to give our all and represent Croatia in the best possible way.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.