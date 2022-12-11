Giants suddenly slipping from feel-good story, NFC playoff race

“I mean, we got our [butt] whipped. Point blank,” said Saquon Barkley , who was limited to 20 plays and 28 yards rushing in the 48-22 loss because of a neck injury. “But you can find beauty in everything. I really believe in that, and we’ve got to double down. We’ve got to come in, got to prep better, got to practice better. Everything we want is still in front of us.”

On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the suddenly vulnerable Giants (7-5-1), who lost for the fourth time in the six games and have not made the playoffs since 2016.

Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were 6-2 and one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given their fans another surprise, with first-year coach Brian Daboll’s team looking more like the one that won four games last season.

Injuries have piled up. Starting safety and co-defensive captain Xavier McKinney broke a hand during the bye week and has not played. Top cornerback Adoree Jackson sustained a knee injury and has missed the last three. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who had two of New York’s four sacks Sunday, only got back recently after missing seven games. Top lineman Leonard Williams also missed Sunday’s game with a neck injury.

The big game for the Giants will be next Sunday night at division rival Washington (7-5-1). The teams tied 20-all on Dec. 4, the Giants blowing a late seven-point lead. Provided they avoid another draw, the winning team will have the tiebreaker should they finish the season with the same record.

Safety Julian Love said the Giants still believe in themselves. He’s been in the league four years and this is the first time New York has controlled its own destiny in December.

“We got to shake this one off,” Love said. “We have four games in front of us, starting with this next one against Washington, which is what you want. When you grow up, as a kid, you want games that are ‘everything’s on the line.’ So, that’s how we’re treating it.”

The Giants’ main issue coming into this season was depth. The injuries have allowed opponents to take advantage.

“It’s hard to remain consistent after poor results,” Daboll said. “But I think that’s something that we’ve stressed since day one; there’s no room for excuses. There are a bunch of explanations. We got beat. They outcoached us. They outplayed us. And we got to get ready to go soon; the season’s winding down here, and we got an important one on Sunday.”

Cowboys have worrisome day

It has been hard to not be excited about Dallas since Dak Prescott’s return in Week 7 from an injury. The team has won six of its seven games over that period, including Sunday’s nailbiter against Houston, won on a 98-yard drive in the final minutes.

Prescott, for the most part, has been playing like an upper-echelon quarterback, the running back duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott has been humming, and the Cowboys’ defensive front has terrorized opposing offenses. That being said, struggling to beat a one-win team was a reminder of how quickly injuries can become enough of a problem to nearly derail a season. In Dallas, the cornerback position has quickly become a pain point.

Houston’s Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel combined to complete 20 of 27 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. That performance came from a team that entered the week with 6.3 yards per pass attempt, ranked 30th in the league. Houston’s quarterback tandem produced only one interception — on Mills’ Hail Mary attempt with 14 seconds remaining.

For the Cowboys, that’s a bad day, which can be explained by absences in the secondary. The starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis went on the injured reserve list in Week 8 with a Lisfranc injury and is not expected to return this year. Anthony Brown, the team’s starting cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs, went down with a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in a win over Indianapolis last week. That has left the Cowboys with Kelvin Joseph (outside corner) and fifth-round rookie DaRon Bland (slot) starting.

On Sunday, Diggs briefly went to the locker room with a thumb injury in the first half before returning. It was not serious enough to keep him sidelined, but even a minor knock to the team’s only remaining quality coverage cornerback is a cause for concern.

Three quarterbacks deal with head injuries

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out with a concussion after taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter of his team’s home loss to Kansas City. Wilson scrambled for a first down near the goal line, but was stopped by a wall of Chiefs defenders. He stayed down for a moment before getting up and walking toward the sideline. There was a chunk of grass stuck to the side of his helmet.

Wilson threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns before the hit that forced him out. He also had a pass intercepted by Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay and returned for a 47-yard score in the second quarter.

Earlier, Anthony Brown — Baltimore’s third-string quarterback who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon — filled in for most of the second half of the win over Pittsburgh when backup Tyler Huntley was placed in the concussion protocol. Huntley got the start with Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury.

The Steelers, meanwhile, played most of the game without rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who entered the concussion protocol in the first quarter at the end of an odd sequence in which he took a hit from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, was evaluated for a concussion, cleared to return, then pulled again after playing one additional series. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett became “symptomatic,” but could not provide clarity on why Pickett was initially allowed to return.