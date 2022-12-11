GM firing can’t slow Titans’ skid, as Trevor Lawrence has career day in Jaguars win

The Jaguars (5-8) snapped a five-game skid against their oldest division rival with just their second victory in this series in 11 games. They had four sacks and turned four turnovers into 20 points — three for 17 points in the first half. Down, 14-7, the Jaguars scored 29 straight points in winning two of their past three.

The Titans (7-6) lost their third straight to match their longest skid since coach Mike Vrabel’s opening season in 2018.

Their rally was too little and too late. Ryan Tannehill threw a TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and converted a 2-point conversion pass to Chig Okonkwo that he pinned with one hand against his face mask with 7:15 to pull within 36-22.

The Titans turned it over on downs with 1:59 left, allowing the Jaguars to run out the clock.

This loss follows Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk firing general manager Jon Robinson over roster issues and injuries that had Tennessee playing 77 players after setting an NFL record with 91 last season. The Titans were without three defensive starters for this game.

Tennessee lost despite Derrick Henry shaking off some frustration by running for more yards in the first quarter than he had in any of the Titans’ past four games. Henry had 96 yards, including a 50-yarder, in the first quarter. He had 119 yards by halftime only to finish with 121.

The Titans led, 7-0, when Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 pick overall, sacked Tannehill and stripped him of the ball. Dawuane Smoot recovered, and Lawrence found Engram for a 12-yard TD pass tying it at 7.

Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, who hurt a shoulder on the opening drive, picked off Tannehill’s pass intended for Westbrook-Ikhine with the Titans receiver blocking and not looking for the ball. That set up the first of Riley Patterson’s three field goals.

Jacksonville linebacker Shaquille Quarterman hit Henry at the end of a 16-yard catch-and-run, popping the ball right into teammate Josh Allen’s hands at the Jacksonville 22.

Lawrence capped a 78-yard drive by hitting Zay Jones on a 20-yard TD pass, and the receiver got his toes in at the right edge of the end zone that went through Titans rookie cornerback Roger McCreary’s hands with 11 seconds left in the first half giving Jacksonville its first lead of the game.

The Jaguars put the game away with a dominating third quarter. They held the ball for more than 10 minutes and outgained Tennessee 146 to minus-8. Lawrence ran for a 1-yard TD and later hit Engram with a 21-yard TD pass.

Cowboys 27, Texans 23 — In Arlington, Texas, Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining and Dallas (10-3) avoided a major upset with an 11-play, 98-yard drive that lasted just two minutes, 39 seconds. Houston (1-11-1) appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak after Dak Prescott’s interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go, but the Cowboys stuffed backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on a fourth-down run from the 3-yard line to get the ball back. Tony Pollard scored twice for Dallas, giving him 12 touchdowns — one more than the combined total of his first three seasons.

Bengals 23, Browns 10 — Joe Burrow shook off a 9 for 21 first half to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati (9-4) ended its five-game skid to its Ohio rival. They remained tied for the AFC North lead with Baltimore. Deshaun Watson (26 of 42 for 276 yards) was sharper than in his debut with Cleveland (5-8) last week and threw his first touchdown pass in 707 days, a 13-yarder to David Njoku in the third quarter, but also threw a fourth-quarter interception and couldn’t hook up with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a late fourth-and-goal from the 6 that would have made it a one-score game. For the Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in his second game back since missing a month with a hip fracture. Joe Mixon, who missed the last two games with a concussion, rushed for 96 yards.

Ravens 16, Steelers 14 — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping Baltimore (9-4) end a four-game losing streak to host Pittsburgh (5-8) despite losing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to concussion protocol in the second half. The Steelers also lost their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to protocol. Baltimore ran for 215 yards, as undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown essentially spent most of his quarter-plus of play handing off to Dobbins or Gus Edwards while the Steelers self-destructed. Their backup Mitch Trubisky, who was benched in favor of Pickett in early October, threw three interceptions in Baltimore territory to thwart potential scoring drives.

Eagles 48, Giants 22 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as NFL-best Philadelphia (12-1) scored on its first three possessions and punched its ticket to the playoffs. Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and running for 77, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter. He led touchdown drives of 84 and 91 yards to begin the game. Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards as the Eagles handed New York (7-5-1) its worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for the Giants, who have one win in their last six games. The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.