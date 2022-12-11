Jake DeBrusk’s go-ahead goal sends the Bruins past the Golden Knights to end road trip

The advantage grew to two when Charlie Coyle connected for his eighth goal at 9:04, with help from Derek Forbort.

Jake DeBrusk scored the go-ahead goal at 2:10 of the third, with assists going to Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall. For DeBrusk, the goal was his ninth of the season.

LAS VEGAS — The Bruins rebounded nicely from a rare loss to beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-1, Sunday night on the strength of a pair of third-period goals.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for the win and the Bruins ended a three-game western swing with two victories.

Less than 48 hours after a disappointing loss to the Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz., the Bruins entered the third period Sunday night still searching for their “A” game on offense. They landed 18 shots on net in the opening 40:00, but Patrice Bergeron’s sweeping snap at 3:54 of the second period was the only one to beat Logan Thompson.

The Bruins were in a 1-1 deadlock headed into the third period, only the eighth time this season they generated but one goal in the first two periods; of the prior seven games, they won five (5-2-0).

The Golden Knights, again missing their top forward, Jack Eichel, and their top defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo, also were without blue liner Shea Theodore. They then took another big roster hit to the back line 1:37 into the second period when Zach Whitecloud hobbled off with a knee injury when hit by Taylor Hall in a net-front scrum.

Vegas, 20-8-1 and chasing the 21-4-1 Bruins for the No. 1 spot in the standings as the night began, connected for the 1-0 lead with its first shot on Ullmark.

Awarded a power play 3:04 into the game when A.J. Greer, in the lineup with David Krejci sidelined by a lower-body injury, roughed up Ben Hutton, it took the Golden Knights only a minute to connect. Mark Stone, fed by Chandler Stephenson, made a clever spin move at the top of the crease and pushed his doorstep forehander by a sprawled Ullmark.

In the prior four games, the Bruins were a perfect 14-for-14 on the penalty kill.

Play then turned fairly quiet for a long stretch. When Jonathan Marchessault fired a wrister at 11:04 from the right wing faceoff circle, it was the first shot on net either side mustered for seven minutes.

The 1-0 Vegas lead stood up into the first break, the Bruins fortunate that Brad Marchand’s tripping infraction in the offensive zone at 17:40 didn’t prove costly.

Just over two minutes after Whitecloud exited the game, Bergeron’s 10th goal of the season knotted the score. After winning a faceoff, Bergeron set up in the slot, and it was David Pastrnak who dished him the puck for the goal on the Bruins’ 13th shot on net.

Ullmark made his biggest stop of the night at 8:38 of the second, seconds after the Bruins muddled their way through another unsuccessful power play. As the penalty expired, Ben Hutton came racing out of the box and picked up a pass for a breakaway down the right side. Hutton had eyes on his first goal of the season but was stymied by Ullmark, who snuffed out the chance with a dazzling glove save.







