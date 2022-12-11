Jillian Dempsey’s first hat trick extends Boston Pride’s league-leading start

For all Jillian Dempsey has accomplished as the only three-time champion in Premier Hockey Federation history, she hadn’t recorded a hat trick until notching one Sunday for the Boston Pride in a 7-5 win over the Buffalo Beauts in Buffalo.

Dempsey, who added three assists to match the league record for points in a game (6), combined with linemates Loren Gabel (2 goals, 3 assists) and Elizabeth Giguerè (1 goal, 3 assists) to record 15 points while finishing off a weekend sweep of the Beauts (1-2-1).