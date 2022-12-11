fb-pixel Skip to main content
PREMIER HOCKEY FEDERATION

Jillian Dempsey’s first hat trick extends Boston Pride’s league-leading start

By Brendan Kurie Globe Correspondent,Updated December 11, 2022, 23 minutes ago
The Pride sit atop the Premier Hockey Federation after a 7-5 road win over the Buffalo Beauts on Sunday.Courtesy Nick Putigna

For all Jillian Dempsey has accomplished as the only three-time champion in Premier Hockey Federation history, she hadn’t recorded a hat trick until notching one Sunday for the Boston Pride in a 7-5 win over the Buffalo Beauts in Buffalo.

Dempsey, who added three assists to match the league record for points in a game (6), combined with linemates Loren Gabel (2 goals, 3 assists) and Elizabeth Giguerè (1 goal, 3 assists) to record 15 points while finishing off a weekend sweep of the Beauts (1-2-1).

The Pride (7-1) sit atop the PHF with 19 points, three ahead of second-place Toronto (5-1-2). They lead the league in scoring differential (plus-11).

Aneta Tejralova scored her first PHF goal for Boston, which takes on the Whale at the International Skating Center of Connecticut on Dec. 18 (2 p.m.) before entering a three-week holiday break.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.

