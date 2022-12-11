Paul Silas, consumate offensive rebounder, was integral part of three championship teams, two for the Celtics

Paul Silas once said to me, “I played 16 years in the NBA, but the only four people remember were the four I spent in Boston.”

No Celtics great with so brief a tenure is more fondly remembered than Paul Silas. And what a four years they were: a 238-90 regular season record (during which he played in 325 of those 328 games); four consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference Finals; and championships in 1974 and 1976.

Paul Silas died this past Saturday at his home in Denver, N.C. He was 79. Paul Silas was not just a great player I was happy to cover. Paul Silas was a thoroughly admirable human being whom I admired and whose friendship I cherished.

On a team with Hall of Famers John Havlicek, Dave Cowens, Jo Jo White, and Paul Westphal, the true Conscience of the Team was Paul Silas. If someone needed to ask coach Tom Heinsohn to back off a bit or perhaps reconsider that unneeded playoff practice, the man delivering the message was Paul Silas. And speaking of the Hall of Fame, shouldn’t a man with more career rebounds (12,357) than points (11,782); who was a noted defender; who was an integral part of three championship teams (don’t forget the ‘79 Sonics), and who as a collegian at Creighton became a member of the rather exclusive 20 (point) 20 (rebound) club merit serious consideration?

Red Auerbach brought Silas here in 1972, with the idea that along with his other attributes Silas could be something of a Dave DeBusschere deterrent. He was available to Auerbach because when Charlie Scott jumped from the ABA to the NBA Phoenix Suns Auerbach held his NBA rights.

Yup, it was another Auerbach coup.

Silas fulfilled that mission, and it didn’t end there.

When Silas arrived in Boston he was 29 years old and coming off a career year for the Suns during which he averaged a career-high 17.5 points a game, to go with 11.9 rebounds per. He had entered the league as the second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Hawks in 1964 as a certified bruiser, but by 1970 he had decided he could accomplish more if he lost weight and thus enabled himself to get up and down the floor. In other words, he no longer wanted to settle for being good. He wanted to be great. With his re-worked body he was often seen grabbing a defensive rebound, pitching the ball out, running the lane and finishing off with a layup or dunk himself. Those old Hawks teams never played with that guy.

He wasn’t exactly sure what to expect in Boston. In fact, he was downright skeptical about the so-called “Celtics Mystique,” etc. In a very short time he was preaching the Celtics gospel. Playing alongside Dave Cowens was one reason. They immediately established themselves as the best rebound duo in the league. Cowens was a superb defensive rebounder and Silas was, well, the consummate offensive rebounder. To him, rebounding was a combination art and science. He once showed me how he poached some offensive rebounds by running out of bounds along the baseline and sneaking up on the other side of the basket. On another occasion he demonstrated how he initiated fast breaks by angling himself to take defensive rebounds while leaning in the direction of the opposite hoop and then taking two quick dribbles forward before passing the ball off as he reached the foul line.

How good a rebounder was he? You can start with his 10 double-figure rebounds seasons. And consider that after Cowens injured his foot in a 1974 exhibition game, causing him to miss the first 17 games of the ‘74-75 season, guess who was leading the NBA in rebounding when Cowens returned? As my mother would say, you get three guesses and the first two don’t count.

Offensively, he was very much a man of his times. At 6-7 he wasn’t a “Stretch 4,” or a “Stretch” anything. He had the standard inside moves a big man would have, starting, of course, with a hook shot. He was also very proud of his backhand layup, a process he called “Doing the La-La.” On the occasions when he did face the basket, he did so with a little tippy-toe set/jumper with a range of about 13-15 feet. He would often go through several games without trying even one, but I do remember one somewhat aberrational period when he made seven in a row of those babies. You could always count on a putback or two a game. I also told you about those fast break hoops.

Why was he only here four years? Red didn’t want to pay him what he wanted, and what he surely deserved. It wasn’t Red’s finest hour. Silas was traded to Denver, and thus began the Rowe-Wicks Era, and we don’t need to dwell on that.

No, I’d rather recall the night in Buffalo during the height of the Ernie D-Randy Smith-Bob McAdoo rivalry. Before the game he said to me, “How many are out there?” I told him it was a full house, at the old Buffalo Aud and they were touting it as “the largest basketball crowd in the history of Western New York.”

“Good!” he said with a big grin. “We’re going to send ‘em all home unhappy.”

Which, of course, they did.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.