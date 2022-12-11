Paul Silas, two-time Celtics champion, dies at 79

Silas played 16 seasons in the NBA and played four years with the Celtics, a key interior presence in winning two championships in Boston in 1974 and 1976 alongside John Havlicek and Dave Cowens. He was named an All-Star in 1975 and was a rebounding machine and defensive stalwart for the Celtics, making the All-Defense team in three of his four years in Boston, including back-to-back first team selections in his final two seasons in green.

Paul Silas, who won three NBA championships as a player and coached across four decades, has died at age 79.

After one season in Denver following his Celtics departure, Silas finished his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, with whom he became a major contributor on another championship team in 1979.

A second-round pick of the St. Louis Hawks in 1964, Silas spent his first five seasons with the franchise (the last in Atlanta after the club relocated) before he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns, where he would make his first All-Star team in 1972.

His transition to coaching saw a rocky start with an injury-plagued Clippers team in the early 1980s, and he wouldn’t get another chance as a head coach until he took over the Charlotte Hornets in an interim capacity in 1997, replacing old teammate Cowens. He went 208-155 after that tag was lifted in 1999, making the second round of the playoffs twice, but was let go in 2003. He caught on with the Cavaliers and was LeBron James’s first NBA coach from 2003-2005 but was fired midseason despite Cleveland’s strong position in the playoff race. Silas’s final coaching role came with the Charlotte Bobcats from 2010-2012.





