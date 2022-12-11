Tiger Woods gets back in the swing in latest edition of made-for-TV Match

Playing a scheduled 12-hole, four-ball (best-ball) match at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., Thomas (ranked No. 8) and Spieth (No. 14) won the second, third, and fourth on their way to seven birdies and locking up the victory on No. 10.

Tiger Woods made his public return to golf on Saturday night, though it was not a victorious one. He and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy were soundly beaten, 3 and 2, by Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh edition of The Match.

The made-for-TV event was played under the lights at Pelican, with all four players using carts and dishing out a litany of trash talk throughout.

“It was awesome,” Spieth said. “What a cool experience. . . . The joy of getting this does not match the joy of standing here with Tiger just being so upset.”

The comment drew laughs from all four, including Woods, who was playing his first competitive round since missing the cut at St. Andrews in the Open Championship in July. Woods, who turns 47 on Dec. 30, was due to play in the Hero World Challenge event he hosts last week, but pulled out due to plantar fasciitis in hopes he would be able to play Saturday.

The Match raised $2.6 million to benefit relief charities for Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida earlier this year.