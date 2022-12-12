Boston Society of Film Critics announces 2022 winners — and one surprising tie

The organization met Sunday to vote on its annual awards , and writer-director Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” came up the big winner with a total four, including best English-language film. Set in 1923 on a small island off the coast of Ireland, the black comedy chronicles the end of a lifelong friendship and also earned honors for Colin Farrell as best actor, Kerry Condon as best supporting actress, and McDonagh for best original screenplay.

Audiences will have to wait until early 2023 to see the movie the Boston Society of Film Critics (BSFC) just chose as the best film of this year: “Return to Seoul,” writer-director Davy Chou’s drama about a 25-year-old woman who makes some surprising discoveries upon visiting her birthplace in South Korea.

Advertisement

Farrell, who in 2000 was named best actor by the BSFC for his breakout role in “Tigerland,” was also cited for his work this year in “After Yang,” a futuristic drama about a family coping with the loss of a pet robot. That film, written and directed by the filmmaker known as Kogonada, won for best adapted screenplay.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Judith Ivey stars as Agata and Claire Foy as Salome in director Sarah Polley’s film "Women Talking," an Orion Pictures release. Michael Gibson/© 2022 Orion Releasing LLC. All Rights Reserved

The BSFC voting members (28 were present) displayed typically idiosyncratic choices for the group’s 43rd annual awards. Perhaps most notably, there was a tie for best ensemble cast between “Women Talking,” director Sarah Polley’s drama about members of an isolated religious colony who break their silence about abuse (Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, and Frances McDormand star), and “Jackass Forever,” the latest installment in the reality film series starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, and Wee Man. Shortly after the odd pairing was posted on social media, Polley tweeted, “Nothing can ever top this. I’m retiring now.”

Michelle Yeoh took best actress honors for her turn as a harried laundromat owner under IRS audit in the science-fiction adventure ”Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Ke Huy Quan, who plays her husband in the film, won best supporting actor. Best director went to Todd Field for his drama “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett as a narcissistic orchestra conductor.

Advertisement

From left: Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Allyson Riggs/A24

There was another tie in the editing category, given in honor of the late film editor Karen Schmeer, between Kim Sang-bum for the South Korean mystery “Decision to Leave” and Blair McClendon for “Aftersun,” a father-daughter drama that also earned best new filmmaker honors for writer-director Charlotte Wells. That award is named in memory of the late critic David Brudnoy.

The BSFC awarded best original score to composer M.M. Keeravani for the Indian Telugu-language epic action drama “RRR.” Best cinematography went to Eliot Rockett for his work on “Pearl” and “X,” connected horror-dramas created by Ti West and Mia Goth. Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red,” a comic take on a 13-year-old girl’s coming of age, was given the prize for the year’s best animated film.

One of the swiftest results in the day-long voting process was for “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” as best documentary (given this year in memory of filmmaker Lucia Small). Director Laura Poitras’s likely Oscar front-runner, about artist and activist Nan Goldin and her fight to hold Purdue Pharma and owners the Sackler family accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic, was featured in the GlobeDocs Film Festival in October.

The BSFC also gave special commendations to Emerson College’s Bright Lights Film Series; Belmont World Film; the Screens for Teens series presented by Harvard Art Museums and Cambridge Rindge and Latin; John Quackenbush and Brittany Gravely, projectionist and curator, respectively, at the Harvard Film Archive; and Justin Freed “for his seminal contribution to Boston art film as a legendary programmer and exhibitor, and for his forthright, courageous mixed media autobiographical film, ‘Jazz Saved My Life.’”

Advertisement

Loren King, a BSFC member, is a Globe correspondent.