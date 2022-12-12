At Jingle Ball, the hits just keep on coming

Despite the concert’s theme and the first snow of the year falling outside, Nicky Youre opened with an incongruously summery set of breezy songs like “Sunroof” and “Eyes on You.” Next came Jax, fired up and with a pair of vrooming mission statements in “90s Kids” and the casual flex of “Victoria’s Secret.”

“This is my first concert,” read the T-shirt on a little girl at TD Garden on Sunday night, and that seemed exactly right. An event like the iHeartRadio KISS 108 Jingle Ball is exactly what an elementary schooler’s introduction to live music should be: a quick-turnover parade of performers familiar from the radio serving up their big hit and clearing out before they’ve worn out their welcome. It was “Now That’s What I Call Concerts!,” and if it weren’t for the fact that not a single Black artist set foot on stage — a rather glaring omission for a current Top 40 station — it would have been about as perfect a pop sampler as could be.

Dove Cameron performs at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball at TD Garden. Deanie Chen for iHeartRadio, Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Unlike the performers surrounding her set, Dove Cameron wasn’t interested in pumping up or reassuring her audience. Instead, bathed in winter-blue light, she sang like she was laying a trap, confident and deliberate with a dramatic glower like Jessica Rabbit at the Cotton Club with modern beats. Tate McRae took two opposite tacks simultaneously, struggling to thread the needle between the compellingly wounded vulnerability of her songs and vocals and the high-energy choreography she paired them with. Lauv followed with smooth, upbeat healthy-relationship songs.

As one of our most underappreciated pop stars, Demi Lovato casually dominated with “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Heart Attack,” both rocked-up and headbanging alongside a thundering, if seasonally confused, “Cool for the Summer.” But “29,” a brightly grinding hiss at older men preying on teenagers that played like an exorcism, showed that Lovato has newer material well worth paying attention to.

Wrapped in a parka, sipping tea and with his voice fried from the New York City Jingle Ball two nights before, the Kid LAROI spent as much time talking to the audience as he sang during his muted acoustic set. But genial and casually commanding rapper Jack Harlow re-upped the energy, even as he moved across the stage with a heavy-footed shuffle that didn’t prevent him from getting increasingly wound up as “First Class” and “Whats Poppin” progressed.

Backstreet Boys performed some of their best-known hits at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball at TD Garden. Deanie Chen for iHeartRadio, Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Despite recent sexual-assault allegations against Nick Carter serious enough to cause the cancellation of an upcoming television special, all five Backstreet Boys closed out the concert with a set that included the only holiday songs of the night — Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and upbeat original “Happy Days” — and a quartet of boy-band classics to which the audience knew every single word. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” was a surge of sound serving as a fanfare, “I Want It That Way” remained sparkling and perfect, and the charged and joyous “Larger Than Life” sent everyone home with blasts of confetti that could be kept as a souvenir of a first concert, or a hundredth.

KISS 108 JINGLE BALL

With Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Jack Harlow, the Kid LAROI, Lauv, Dove Cameron, Tate McRae, Jax, Nicky Youre

At TD Garden, Sunday



