Some Taylor Swift fans will get another shot at Eras Tour tickets, Ticketmaster says

The tour comes to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium May 11-13, 2023 — its only New England stop.

Ticketmaster sent an email out Monday morning to some Taylor Swift fans about another opportunity to score tickets to the pop star’s 2023 The Eras Tour. The tour, Swift’s first since 2018, created such a ticket buying frenzy last month that the pre-sale event more or less broke the Ticketmaster website due to “unprecedented traffic.”

“Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” an email from Ticketmaster told select fans Monday morning.

The company went on to explain that fans who received Monday’s email had been “identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets.”

It’s unclear how many fans received the email. Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We apologize for the difficulties you have experienced,” Ticketmaster said, referencing the nightmarish wait times and canceled general public ticket sale that frustrated fans. “[We] have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional for you to purchase tickets,” the email said.

According to Ticketmaster, fans who received the email will get another one before Dec. 23 with instructions on how to submit a request for tickets.

“Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city,” Ticketmaster said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









