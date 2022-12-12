‘The White Lotus’ says ‘Arrivederci’ and the Internet goes wild

EDITOR’S NOTE: SPOILERS BELOW
The finale of season two of HBO’s “The White Lotus” aired Sunday night, and with it came a mountain of online reaction to the twists and turns of the saga of the far-flung cast whose lives and dramas intermingle at a luxury resort in Sicily. Here’s a look at some of the reactions to the ending.
Harper, Ethan, Daphne, and Cameron
The foursome’s drama came to a head on Sunday night and, in a way, finally achieved some resolution.
they just needed to CHEAT #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/R7cap0LZVf— J (@2live4thehope) December 12, 2022
i need an entire spin-off show of these four on their next yearly vacation to the maldives #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/JYZzGmtqGd— (nicole) (@stonelovebot) December 12, 2022
Cameron KNOWS that is not his kid omg#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/b3DgrbBnth— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022
Meghann Fahy is SUCH a good actor. these 30 seconds of Daphne processing her husband’s affair (and then calculating how she’s gonna get back at him) are perfection#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/razdMtDu5G— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022
Just to reiterate, there is only ONE person currently staying at the White Lotus who is truly on vacation from the world and that’s this queen right here.— Alex (@aaferiat) December 5, 2022
The rest of the guests are experiencing traumas, anxieties, conflicts, and terrors while Daphne ✨just finds her bliss.✨ pic.twitter.com/0IrFE8ksvd
Goodbye, Tanya
Jennifer Coolidge’s much-loved character, one of the few who carried over from season one, came to an untimely end — but not before asserting herself on a yacht full of bad guys.
Tanya saying to herself "you've got this" before this broke my heart.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/EcsE0uFkWi— marian | warrior nun (@hopelesswanda) December 12, 2022
when one supreme dies another must rise to take her place, or whatever the bible says #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/7rgdKRox4T— brad (@ugghhhhhhhhhhh) December 12, 2022
things Tanya should have done in this situation:— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022
1. used any of their phones
2. taken the stairs at the back of the yacht
3. jumped into the water
4. taken off those heels before jumping into the boat
5. just waited for help
6. literally anything else#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/t9zTJcBCgH
Jennifer Coolidge, physical comedy GOAT!!! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/P5WKBLkl6r— Tanya McQuoid, Assassin (@EmmaTolkin) December 12, 2022
Bruh💀😭 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/NHB6YfZ6Da— adrian (@easeupkid_) December 12, 2022
Albie and Portia
The lost 20-something duo reunited in the end, after each facing their own difficult wake-up calls. Fans commented not only on their airport reconnection, but also what their characters said about this generation and period of life.
absolute LOSERS I love them both again I fear #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/Ob6pJjKFwE— 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) December 12, 2022
portia and albie are so dumb and yet they’re absolutely perfect for each other #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/mU3AtjiYjc— lauren garafano🦃 (@laurengarafano) December 12, 2022
The fact Portia missed all of Jacks 🚩red flags 🚩to ONLY get sketched out by him not having an Instagram is the most gen Z thing I’ve ever heard….. RUN DUMMY #WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/nEsjW7uUvj— zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) December 12, 2022
the way that everyone but her is gonna die tonight and she'll still be walking around the white lotus wearing the ugliest clothes you've ever seen complaining about her all expenses paid trip to italy pic.twitter.com/yQFS9nxKRW— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) December 12, 2022
if you still think your 20s are the best decade of your life, I urge you to watch The White Lotus and notice how little fun Portia and Albie are having. An accurate portrayal. pic.twitter.com/USa8qbmkcl— Lane Moore🎃NYC 12/1 (@hellolanemoore) December 8, 2022
Lucia and Mia
Locals Lucia and Mia — apparently friends in real life — were two of the few characters who met happy endings in the season finale, each hustling the moneyed crowds in their own ways to get a step up.
She convinced a man to give her 50,000 euros in 3 days , she’s an icon really #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/cGpK8Vb7yg— the last bite (@ammakammaka) December 12, 2022
- secured international clients ✅— Bernardo Sim (@simbernardo) December 12, 2022
- enjoyed resort amenities for free ✅
- smashed Cameron ✅
- smashed Albie ✅
- got a slimy dude to cough up 50k ✅
You’re a winner, baby. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/I93SMxmTJZ
finding out Lucia & Mia have been best friends in real life for ten years and auditioned for the show together just makes so much sense #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/brPSnI4ixt— Principal Ava Coleman stan (@1ux1isbon) December 12, 2022
Emmy Awards?
Fans immediately began rooting for recognition for performances in the show.
This scene took my breath away. All the awards for Meghann Fahy please. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/AEFZWTEXRq— Josh Feldman (@ItsJoshFeldman) December 12, 2022
oh she's taking it... and by IT, I mean the EMMY 👑 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/kUq9ePpuAh— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) December 12, 2022
Finally, next season?
“The White Lotus” already has plans for a third season, with creator Mike White saying in the finale’s epilogue that the next one could be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” White has in the past suggested Asia could be a location for season three — but others suggestions emerged Sunday night.
Hear me out, Mike White:— Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) December 12, 2022
Season 3 of the White Lotus should take place in Boston.