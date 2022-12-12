Going from international relations at Wellesley to local relations to improve diversity in development sector

But this fall, her focus shifted to be intensely local: She now specializes in the intertwined worlds of Massachusetts government and business, as the first executive director at the Civic Action Project , a nonprofit that provides civic leadership training.

Rebecca Gordan spent much of the past decade in international relations, as program director for Wellesley College ’s Madeleine Korbel Albright Institute for Global Affairs.

To Gordan, the skills for both jobs are interchangeable. She’s convening people from different backgrounds to build on their commonalities and learn about their differences.

“It feels like a very clear line through all the work I’ve been doing is basically bringing people together,” Gordan said. “All of it is just connecting people, right? . . . Instead of moving people across the world, I’m moving people in between towns, or even within the same town.”

Task No. 1 was shepherding the fall CAP Collaborative, a boot camp for 20 public- and private-sector leaders. With that wrapped up, she’s now recruiting 20 more for the spring collaborative.

Also on her to-do list: crafting a model for encouraging more diversity in the development of privately owned properties, akin to what’s known as the “Massport Model” for public sites. Gordan met Monday with representatives from the Boston Society for Architecture and the Builders of Color Coalition to plan a pilot program for several cities in the region to try next year. The basic goal is to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion into the development approval process.

“We’ll probably have not just one model, but a couple different models that might work for different communities,” Gordan said. “What works in Boston isn’t going to work with everyone else.”

The Civic Action Project is funded by private donors, UMass, and philanthropies such as the Eastern Bank Foundation and Boston Foundation. The nonprofit was launched nearly four years ago by longtime friends Steve Crosby, Ira Jackson, and George Bachrach. They remained close while pursuing their own high-profile careers over the past five decades in Massachusetts. Now that they’ve retired, it’s time to give back.

“They’re clearly people dedicated to the state, [to] taking all the knowledge they have and sharing it,” Gordan said. “There are not a lot of people, who as a third career, decide essentially to go into what is essentially unpaid consulting work.”

Governor Charlie Baker speaks with reporters during a news conference on Nov. 9, 2022. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Changing the conversation around housing?

The Baker administration has made addressing the state’s housing crisis a top priority, from getting the Housing Choice bill passed that would ease local permitting, to supporting the creation or preservation of more than 20,000 units through state and federal tax credits. But what about the NIMBYism that has blocked so many projects?

At a housing forum in Haverhill on Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker reflected on his housing efforts alongside Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and others in his administration. Polito then talked about how their advocacy helped shift the public conversation about new construction.

“I remember a lot of conversations around ‘not in my backyard, not that kind of housing, maybe over there,’” Polito told the crowd. “That’s gone for the most part.”

Baker smiled a knowing smile, and muttered, “eh, it’s still there.”

Polito responded, “in some places more than others.” She then seemed to back off a bit, concluding: “We’ve come a long way on that conversation.”

On that point, Baker emphatically agreed, saying “Yes, we have!” before leading the room in applause.

Yet another act for Rubin

Wasn’t Jerry Rubin supposed to be retiring?

That was the party line when Rubin recently left his chief executive job at Jewish Vocational Service in Boston, the area’s largest workforce development nonprofit, after 15 years. But now he is starting a new chapter in his career, joining the Eastern Bank Foundation, to take a part-time role as foundation fellow. (The other foundation fellows include Jeff Fuhrer, Natalia Urtubey, and Tom Weber.)

Rubin said in an e-mail that he has admired Eastern and the impact its foundation has had on Greater Boston, ever since he heard Eastern Bank chief executive Bob Rivers speak about the importance of immigrants to the region a decade ago.

“I’ve watched them grow as a great bank,” Rubin said, “as well as a remarkable civic leader, with values of inclusion, equity and social justice that mirror my own.”

Rubin will continue to focus on workforce development, helping make grants to organizations that provide effective skills training for the jobs of the future. Rubin’s busy on other fronts, too: He’s a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. He also serves on the jobs committee for Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team, as well as the boards of the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy coalition and the Hyde Square Task Force. And he’s finding time to visit with the grandkids, learn the piano, and, in his words, finally get some regular exercise.

Dan Rivera, when he was mayor of Lawrence, speaking to reporters during a press conference on Feb. 26, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re-upping Rivera at MassDevelopment

Governor Charlie Baker will be gone in a few weeks. But his pick to run the quasipublic MassDevelopment agency, Dan Rivera, is all set to remain for another three years.

Last week, MassDevelopment’s board approved a contract extension for Rivera, to keep him in charge through June 30, 2026. Rivera currently earns $235,000 a year to run the economic development agency, whose board members are gubernatorial appointees. (Rivera’s new salary was not made available.)

In Haverhill on Thursday, Baker gave Rivera props, saying his previous experience as mayor of Lawrence proved to be invaluable at MassDevelopment — particularly in efforts to help small and midsized cities.

Rivera may have the unanimous support of his board and from the departing governor. But there’s a different opinion among some leaders in the three towns straddled by the MassDevelopment-run Devens industrial park. Town officials have been trying to get Rivera to commit MassDevelopment staff and funds to plan for a new governance structure for the sprawling former Army base. Rivera told his staff last spring not to participate, said Victor Normand, a Harvard resident who chairs the Devens Jurisdiction Framework Committee. Maybe, Normand said, the MassDevelopment board should have waited for the new governor, Maura Healey, to take over in January before moving ahead with the reappointment.

“For a lot of us, it felt very precipitous that the board would take this action at the last meeting before a new governor takes over,” Normand said. “The committee [hoped] that when a new governor came along, they might make an appeal to the governor to get MassDevelopment back to the table.”

Cleantech firm expands in Charlestown

From candy to cleantech, the Schrafft Center in Charlestown has come a long way.

The building’s history came up last week at the opening of the new headquarters for LineVision, a firm that sells sensors and analytics software to utilities to help them optimize their power lines. This was a big moment for LineVision, as it has left cleantech incubator Greentown Labs for its own standalone space to accommodate its 55-plus employees. Chief executive Hudson Gilmer told the crowd that his company’s work is just getting started.

State Representative Dan Ryan, who represents the neighborhood, spoke as well, noting how his aunt worked in the building when it was still a candy factory.

“It was like ‘Laverne & Shirley,’” Ryan said, “[except] they weren’t selling beer but they were packing candy.”

Gilmer used the occasion to announce a sales partnership with General Electric; Sal Gill, GE’s global leader of transmission, spoke about the contract and how it will help utilities integrate more renewable power into their existing grids.

It’s an important mission that both companies share. Left unsaid was another similarity: GE, too, has its headquarters in a former candy factory, the Necco plant in Fort Point — for a little while longer, anyway.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.