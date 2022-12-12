Wall Street Journal names a new editor

“Matt is a superb journalist and leader who has overseen a peerless editorial team that fashioned success for The Journal during an era of extreme vulnerability for media companies and journalism,” Thomson said in a statement.

The Journal said Murray would take on a new role, reporting to Robert Thomson, chief executive of Murdoch’s News Corp, the Journal’s parent company. Tucker starts Feb. 1, with Murray assisting with the transition through the beginning of March.

The Wall Street Journal named a new top editor Monday, saying it would hand control of the newsroom to Emma Tucker, a longtime editor for Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers in Britain. She replaces Matt Murray, who has led the paper for the past four years, occasionally clashing with the paper’s publisher.

Advertisement

By selecting Tucker, Murdoch put in the top job an editor from outside the paper with close ties to his wider media empire. He has made a similar move multiple times since buying the paper more than a decade ago, the exception being Murray, who had spent decades at the Journal.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The announcement comes as a special committee at News Corp is weighing a possible merger with Fox Corp., the media company founded by Murdoch. The deal, if it happens, would unite under one corporate roof Fox News, with its conservative prime-time programming, with The Wall Street Journal, a move that has set off some unease in the Journal’s newsroom.

Tucker, 56, who has been the editor of The Sunday Times in London, will be the first woman to run the Journal’s newsroom. She has been backed by Thomson and Rebekah Brooks, the head of News Corp’s British arm, according to four people familiar with the internal workings of the company who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tucker worked with Thomson many years ago at The Financial Times, where she started as a reporter, before working as a foreign correspondent and rising to become editor of FT Weekend. In 2007, she joined The Times of London, which is owned by News Corp, and became its deputy editor in 2013. In January 2020, she became editor of The Sunday Times, a sister paper to The Times of London, which operates separately with its own newsroom.

Advertisement

When she was promoted to editor of The Sunday Times, Thomson described her as “a brilliant journalist” who was “digitally savvy and principled.”

Tucker has pushed The Sunday Times to focus on its digital operation and broaden its audience during her tenure, which has included a series of scoops on financial dealings of the royal family. This year, The Sunday Times reported that King Charles accepted a suitcase containing more than $1 million in cash from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, a Qatari politician.

Murray, 56, who has worked at the Journal for nearly 30 years, took over in June 2018 after rising unrest in the newsroom. His predecessor was Gerard Baker, a Briton who was also at The Financial Times and The Times of London before joining the Journal. Baker had faced complaints in the newsroom, including accusations by some reporters of going easy on then-President Donald Trump.

Staff morale largely improved under Murray, whose tenure included the award-winning 2021 Facebook Files series, based on a cache of internal documents, and other impactful work. But he has disagreed with the Journal’s publisher, Almar Latour, over the paper’s direction and how to grow its subscriber base.

Advertisement

Reports of Tucker’s possible move to the Journal started circulating months ago in the British media, as well as last month in Semafor, a startup news site. The company had been looking to replace the editor for at least a year, according to four people with knowledge of their relationship.

Murray and Tucker declined to be interviewed, and News Corp declined to make Thomson available for an interview.

Murray frustrated some executives with his skepticism over the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, according to two people with knowledge of internal discussions. (The New York Post, another News Corp publication, heavily promoted the story.)

Murdoch has also raised concerns that the newsroom was becoming less objective, according to the executives. After the killing of George Floyd, the newsroom petitioned leadership to make fundamental changes to how the paper had covered race and policing.

That caught Murdoch’s attention, the people said. In remarks for an event in early 2021, the mogul condemned “woke orthodoxy” and “cancel culture” as movements that were stifling society. “This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media, is a straitjacket on sensibility,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal is one of a handful of American newspapers that have weathered the decline of its print business by convincing readers to pay for digital news. The company said in November that The Wall Street Journal had 3.15 million digital-only subscribers, a 13 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Advertisement

In a note to the staff, Latour said Tucker would “build on that strong foundation.”

He added: “She will take over at a time of unprecedented volatility in the world on virtually every front — a time for the Journal to continue to double down on our core and on our unique role in society: delivering in-depth, insightful coverage of the business world and beyond.”