Central Square’s Mary Chung restaurant will close on Dec. 31

“We want to close on a safe and healthy note,” Chung says.

Chung says that the restaurant remained takeout-only throughout the pandemic and never reinstated dine-in service, despite its roomy ruby-red booths.

Another Cambridge landmark is closing. Longtime Chinese restaurant Mary Chung will serve its last meal on Dec. 31, confirms manager Tom Chung. His mom, Mary, started the business 40 years ago.

But COVID isn’t the only reason for the closure. Chung says it’s time for new things.

“We’ve been doing this for a while now, 40 years. Even without COVID, we’d probably retire,” he says, noting that his mom is in her 80s.

That said, he admits that the closure is bittersweet. Generations of committed Cantabrigians and college students have enjoyed Mary Chung’s dun dun noodles.

“My mother has seen customers grow from babies to adults. We’ve seen a few generations grow up,” he says.

The family leases the space from MIT. Chung is unsure who will take over the restaurant, although he notes that plenty of hotels are being built in the area. In September, plans were announced to potentially turn the nearby Middle East nightclub into six-story hotel and music venue.

Chung, who counts scallion pancakes among his favorite dishes, is philosophical about the neighborhood’s changes.

“People are sad, of course, but I don’t know if you can stop change,” he says.

One thing that will change? His hours.

“I’m going to sleep late for a while,” he says.

