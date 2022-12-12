After backlash, Dedham officials announce they will have Christmas trees at libraries

“At the Dedham Public Library we do our best to respect the wide variety of viewpoints and beliefs in our community, including those who choose to celebrate Christmas and other winter holidays,” the post said. “To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library.”

The Dedham library director made the announcement in a post on the town’s Facebook page Monday, writing that Christmas trees will be put up at both locations.

Dedham officials on Monday reversed a controversial decision not to put up a Christmas tree outside the local library, after a wave of backlash last week, which included online threats and bullying.

The initial decision not to display a tree was made as “the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring,” the director said in the statement.

News of the initial decision spread quickly after Lisa Desmond, manager of the Dedham Public Library’s Endicott branch, wrote about it on Dec. 2.

“I found out today that my beautiful library will not have its Christmas tree this year,” Desmond wrote. “Zero explanation. When I asked, I was told ‘people’ were made uncomfortable last year looking at it. I’m sorry WHAT? In my 28 years at the Dedham Public Library, I have never heard a negative comment. We have celebrated and included everyone in our community.”

Desmond added that she was honored to emcee a Juneteenth event this year.

“Those who know me and my family know we celebrate Christmas Hanukkah,” Desmond wrote. “My Muslim friends and Western Indian friends invite me to their celebrations...Those who know me know I lead with positive intentions. I’m not feeling very positive today. Please bring Christmas back to my beautiful library. And always lead with love in your heart.”

On Dec. 8, Dedham officials wrote on Facebook that the controversy over the Christmas tree decision had created a polarizing environment that “turned neighbor against neighbor and has threatened the safety and well-being of community members and staff.”

The Dedham library director said the fallout that ensued was “unfortunate” and that trees would be put up at both library locations.

“What has played out on social media is unfortunate, it has negatively impacted our staff and the community, and frankly, transpired before we had even started our seasonal decorating,” the director said in Monday’s post. “As we finish decorating for this holiday season, Christmas trees will be put up at both locations.”

“Moving forward, we will continue to review decorations and displays to ensure they are welcoming, enriching, and reflective of our entire community,” the post continued. “I want to acknowledge the members of the public that have reached out to share their views. We will work to improve communication with community members and invite them to attend Board of Library Trustee meetings where open dialogue can take place.”

“The library is proud of the strides we’ve taken to provide programs and services that support and represent the community and we remain dedicated to providing those services.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.