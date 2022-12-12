Dominican immigrant saw a digital skills gap in R.I. Hispanic community. So he set out to close it.

Q: How did you come up with the idea for RIGHT?

In September 2019, Sanchez founded the Rhode Island Group for Hispanic Technology, also known as RIGHT. Sanchez said the for-profit organization is on a mission to help close the digital skills gap within Rhode Island’s Hispanic community by partnering with other community organizations and hosting workshops.

In 2014, Wilkin Sanchez was 19 years old when he found himself leaving the city of Baní in the Dominican Republic for the United States, landing in Rhode Island to reunite with his mom. He quickly found there was a lack of opportunity for the Hispanic community when it comes to technology.

Sanchez: My own experiences. Since I was young, I’d open a laptop and wanted to know how everything worked. When I first came to the US, I was still interested in technology. I was applying for jobs in tech, but I’d be looked over since I didn’t have a degree from an American university. While working full-time for McDonald’s, I was offered a job as an electronics technician [for Pinnacle Deals in Warwick]. I gained customer service and some experience and took certifications [for programming languages, networks, systems, etc.].

I enrolled in the Community College of Rhode Island [in 2015] and focused on computer science and cybersecurity. After I graduated, I asked myself “What could I do for my own community?” I knew I could help.

Where are the biggest challenges the Hispanic community in Rhode Island faces when it comes to digital skills?

One of the biggest roadblocks I noticed immediately was most of the trainings and resources regarding technology are all in English. You have this community who speaks Spanish primarily and it’s hard for them to go and find trainings and documentation in order to start learning about technology in general.

Is RIGHT your full-time job now?

I also work in cybersecurity as an information security analyst [for a Boston-based law firm].

How did the pandemic impact your work?

It was very hard during the first few months of COVID-19 because everything was closed and we typically host all of our workshops in different libraries across the state. We started reaching out to different nonprofits and they were very interested in partnering to provide workshops. It was also during a time when distance learning was being done in every school. A lot of these parents and families don’t know anything about computers, and now mothers and fathers who may have never used a laptop before have to help teach their kids how to use one for school. We ended up working with a lot of these parents in various trainings.

But we also worked with micro-entrepreneurs who wanted to be part of the digital transformation, sell online, and have a stronger online presence. We were pretty much responsible for navigating those technologies.

Can you give an example of how you’d help a small business?

Businesses have to be online now. Many [business owners] wanted to create a website for the first time but they didn’t know how to start. Resources in Rhode Island are typically only in English. Plus, technology can get complicated. We’d help them create a roadmap in simple terms.

Are you partnering with any organizations to help build it out?

We’ve worked with various nonprofits, libraries, and directly with different chambers of commerce, including the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

What challenges do you face at RIGHT?

When I first started, there were a lot of state programs that would provide monetary resources to implement technology. Most of the grants in the past have been solely focused on payroll and other things related to the business, but not the tech. Technology is something our businesses need in order to grow and bring more revenue into the Hispanic community.

Small businesses have been able to go through our programs through funding from nonprofits. In other cases, we can set up payment plans. But we aren’t here to make millions of dollars — it’s just me, as the founder, and some contractors that help me. But I want to help micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses themselves to grow.

What are your goals for the next year?

Raise awareness about technology in general. It’s something our community really needs. Recently, there have been many cybersecurity attacks that target underrepresented communities. And there’s not a lot of information available for them to protect themselves or learn about phishing campaigns and hacks.

Technology is not just about your computer or latest phone. It’s pretty much everything that surrounds us today. Everything is controlled by the internet and we have to be aware of what’s around us.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

