Boston police rescue man who tried to dive out 12th floor window after corpse found in South End residence

Responding officers tried several times to get the attention of people inside the unit, but were unsuccessful in getting them to open the door, police wrote. “Officers [then] gained entry to the apartment and discovered a victim” dead, police wrote.

The incident took place around 8:08 p.m. Sunday when police were asked to conduct a well-being check on a person living in a 12th floor apartment at 35 Northampton St., police wrote on bpdnews.com on Monday.

Boston police rescued a man who tried to dive from a 12th floor window of a South End high-rise Sunday night, marking the end of an intense confrontation that began when a well-being check led to the discovery of a corpse, police said Monday.

A second person was inside the apartment, according to police. After officers spoke with the person, a Code 99 was declared, meaning patrol officers allegedly faced an elevated danger threat.

“Boston SWAT officers entered the apartment and were met with a physical threat,” police wrote. “Officers used de-escalation tactics and eventually use of less lethal force was deployed by officers.”

Police did not immediately say what kind of less-lethal force was used. But apparently it was not effective.

“At that time, the suspect dove out a 12th floor window but was caught up and was hanging from the window,” police wrote. “SWAT officers were able to enter an apartment on the 11th floor and pull the suspect through the window. "

The man was taken into custody and then transported for an undisclosed hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives and no further details were released by police Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.