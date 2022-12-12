British wind power firm opening US office in Providence

Venterra Group is composed of eight companies that work in different parts of the wind power industry. Each has a specific niche supporting wind power development, from foundation installation to monitoring for effects on marine life. Venterra’s companies, some of which already have a presence in the state, will have about 35 to 40 employees in Rhode Island by the second quarter next year, though the company says it will continue to grow even beyond that — now with a new US home base in Providence.

PROVIDENCE — A London-based wind power services firm is opening its US-based office at the CIC building in the city’s Jewelry District, the company announced Monday.

Advertisement

To meet renewable energy goals by 2030, global wind power development will have to accelerate dramatically, said Paul Doherty, Venterra’s executive vice president of engineering — installing 10 times more wind power in the next eight years than was installed in the last 25.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“It is a huge opportunity,” Doherty said at an event formally announcing the move at the CIC. “But it’s also a major challenge.”

The event — capped by the cutting of a ceremonial ribbon — was attended by Governor Dan McKee, US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, as well as Peter Abbott, the British consul general in New England. The CIC, at 225 Dyer St., is home to a growing ecosystem of companies in the wind power industry.

Rhode Island is home to the first offshore wind power project in the US, a five-turbine demonstration project off Block Island. Rhode Island has also had a say in the permitting for other wind power projects because of their proximity to the state, including South Fork, which would bring its power to Long Island, and Revolution Wind, which would provide Rhode Island 400 of its 704 megawatts. Rhode Island is trying to get another 1,000 megawatts of offshore wind power to help meet its binding carbon emissions reduction targets.

Advertisement

Venterra wants to be part of every step of the process in getting those sorts of projects built. The supply chain around wind power, said Doherty, has taken only baby steps in the last 25 years.

In July, Venterra acquired INSPIRE Environmental, a Newport-based marine environmental sciences firm. Most of Venterra’s early footprint in Rhode Island of a little over two dozen employees is made up of INSPIRE employees, although two other Venterra companies also have business development representatives already working in Rhode Island. Among other things, INSPIRE has studied the effects of the Block Island wind farm on fish species. INSPIRE’s CEO, Drew Carey, will become the vice president for the Americas for Venterra. Jeanine Boyle will take over for Carey at INSPIRE.

Venterra sees Rhode Island as the Denmark of the US offshore wind industry, Carey said in an interview. On experience and know-how, Denmark dominates the wind power industry. Likewise, Rhode Island is relatively small in size, and won’t have the largest number of wind turbines, but in part because it got an early start, it will have a leading share of supporting the building, permitting, and operating of wind farms, Carey said.

That will have broader effects on the state’s workforce, everything from “food trucks to PhDs,” Carey said.

“We really want to be looking forward,” Carey said. “We want to build this industry in Rhode Island.”

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.