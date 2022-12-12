Green Line Extension’s Medford branch opens to a crush of excited riders

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak joined GLX program manager John Dalton and Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne outside the station around 4:37 a.m. At that time, more than 200 were gathered in the area, Dalton said.

A packed E Line train pulled away from College Avenue Station, also referred to as Medford/Tufts, at 4:52 a.m., carrying dozens of excited riders. The train left a couple of minutes behind schedule, delayed only by the crowd’s struggles to stay off the yellow line.

Hundreds of excited riders showed up on this chilly Monday morning to catch the first trains at the long-awaited opening of the Green Line Extension’s Medford branch.

”We’re going to need more trains,” Poftak quipped.

By the time officials arrived, the crowd was overflowing off the sidewalk, as transit fans pushed for a spot closest to the gate. Tufts students, transit advocates, and longtime commuters cheered as they poured through the gate, some singing “Happy birthday, dear Green Line” as they wound down the stairs and filled the platform.

The Medford branch, part of the $2.3 billion Green Line Extension, stops at College Avenue, Ball Square, Magoun Square, Gilman Square, and East Somerville stations. It is anticipated to carry riders on more than 50,000 trips each day and give riders as far as Tufts University an easier conduit into downtown Boston.

The line was originally slated to open in December 2021, then pushed to late November this year, before Poftak announced the Dec. 12 opening date last month.

As riders waited anxiously for workers to unlock the front gate, Vera Choi, a first year student at nearby Tufts University, stood in the center of the crowd, wrapped in a blanket and scarf to beat the below-freezing temperatures.

”I’m not cold at all, I’m super comfy,” she said. “I stayed up [all night]. I was working on a project anyway.”

Choi said she and her friends often think about going downtown, but the commute from campus has made planning trips a pain. Plans for her first real trip on the new line? “Chinatown,” she said, without hesitation.

The first train car out of College Avenue was packed with passengers and a constant flow of cheers. Bedford resident Greg Carpenter, who nestled into a stairwell of the front car, said the crowd reminded him of Fat Tuesday in New Orleans.

”We were at the front of the crush,” Carpenter said. “The last time I experienced that was in Mardi Gras.”

Carpenter said he and his wife, Cynthia Mork, came to the opening for their son, train enthusiast Henry Carpenter.

”Ever since I was about 8, 9, I’ve been obsessed with the T,” Henry Carpenter said. “I was wondering if it was ever going to actually happen, I’m at a loss for words.”

Ethan Essner, a first-year student at Tufts, was among the very first riders — he even managed to secure a window seat.

Essner said he first heard about the Green Line Extension when he was touring the campus.

“It’ll probably be ready when I get to school,” Essner remembered thinking. “And it’s finally here. It’s pretty amazing.”

One T worker said the crowd “looked like a Bruins game.” But by 5:30 a.m., the Medford platform was mostly clear aside from a trickle of regular commuters learning their new route.

