‘He was just standing on a rock taking photos.’ N.H. hiker falls to his death from icy Mount Willard cliff

Morse said the man and and his wife both had donned microspikes, were frequent hikers in the White Mountains, and reached the top of Mount Willard using a popular mile and a half long trail accessible from the AMC’s Highland Lodge Center. At the summit, there are great views of Crawford Notch.

The name of the man, whom authorities said was a 53-year-old resident of Randolph, N.H., was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, New Hampshire Fish and Game Service Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse, an agency spokesman, said Monday.

Despite wearing gear designed to improve footing in snow and ice, a New Hampshire man fell hundreds of feet to his death from the top of Mount Willard Saturday, a tragedy that happened so quickly his wife didn’t see him fall even though she was standing next to him, an official said Monday.

“For what they were doing, they were very well-prepared. They were proven hikers,’’ he said. “They knew what they were getting into.”

The couple arrived at the bald and rocky summit, which is on the edge of an 800-foot-high cliff, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Morse and the agency.

“There was ice here and there,’' he said. “It wasn’t, like, totally covered with ice.”

Once at the summit, the man stepped onto a boulder about two feet or so high, which many others have used to get a better view of the Notch, Morse said. He was about two to three feet from the edge of the cliff, Morse said

His wife, who is 37, was standing next to him and at that moment took a sip from her water bottle, he said.

“He was just standing on a rock — a rock that lots of people stand on — taking photos of Crawford Notch...His wife was standing beside him. She was drinking from a water bottle. She just heard him yell, and she looked over and he was falling,” Morse said. “She was right there, but she didn’t see him slip or fall ... It wasn’t witnessed.”

The wife called 911 for help, which lead to the arrival of the Mountain Rescue Service whose members had to rappel down the cliff in order to locate the hiker. His body was found about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Willard, the agency said in a statement.

Morse said rescuers recovered a heavily damaged camera and a camera case — they were separate, not found together —but did not locate his cellphone. Morse said it was not currently known if he was using the camera or the cellphone to snap images.

He said the man’s death is the first fatality connected to Mount Willard in the 18 years he has been working for the Fish and Game Service.

“It’s surprising. But accidents happen,” Morse said. “But one wrong step on the top like that — we don’t know if he tripped or he slipped — and these things happen.”

Morse noted that hiking in New Hampshire’s mountain regions is challenging at any time of the year - it’s not uncommon for snow at higher elevations during the height of summer -

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





