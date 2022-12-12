Jay Leno still has his sense of humor. Here’s what the Newport, R.I., homeowner said in an WSJ article he wrote.

The 72-year-old Leno, an Andover, Mass., native and Emerson College graduate is known for his love of cars. He spent 10 days at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after he was injured in a gasoline explosion at his Los Angeles garage.

The former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and Newport, R.I., homeowner wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal about a number of topics that included electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and space travel before using the last few paragraphs to address his recent accident.

Comedian Jay Leno appears to be in good spirits after a hospital stay and skin-graft surgery on his face, which was seriously burned during a car explosion in November.

In the WSJ article, Leno joked, “I had a brand new face. And it’s better than what was there before.”

“But really, it was an accident, that’s all. Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there’s a risk factor.”

“You have to joke about it. There’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you.”

The car collector told TMZ he was working on a 1907 White Steam Car on Saturday fixing a clogged fuel line. A fuel leak sprayed gasoline on his hands and face and a spark ignited and triggered an explosion, scorching him.

Leno spent 10 days at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. He needed skin grafts to repair the injuries to his face.

Grossman Burn Center told People magazine that the host of “Leno’s Garage” was in good spirits during his stay.

“He’s walking around and cracking jokes and handing out cookies to children on the burn ward,” his doctor Peter Grossman said in a press conference. After his stay, Leno spent Thanksgiving with his family and friends.

Leno is a local favorite on Aquidneck Island, which includes Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, since purchasing a home on Ocean Avenue in Newport in 2017. He was spotted at Wally’s Wieners in July with a burger, friends, and its famous Saugy dog, a Rhode Island staple that has a characteristic “snap” to each bite. Saugy’s is a family-owned and operated business based in Cranston since 1869. Their recipe, they say, was brought over from Germany in the late 1800s.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.