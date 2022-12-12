Natick police sergeant pleads guilty to charges of indecent assault on a female dispatcher

A Natick police sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching a woman who was working as a dispatcher in the department, officials said.
Sergeant James Quilty, who is on unpaid leave from the Natick Police Department, was accused of touching the woman, who was 28, multiple times despite her attempts to keep his hands away and telling him to stop during an after-work gathering with coworkers on April 12, 2020, according to a statement released by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office and Natick police Chief James Hicks.
Quilty was also accused of trying to keep the woman from leaving the event by reaching into her car and touching her again, prosecutors said.
Judge Kenneth Salinger sentenced Quilty to three years probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender, the statement said. Quilty will be required to participate in sex offender treatment and undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations. He was ordered to stay away from the victim and her family and not to contact them, the statement said.
Quilty’s attorney, Michael Perpall, declined to comment when reached by phone Monday night.
The Natick Select Board will meet “as early as possible” to discuss Quilty’s employment status with the town, the statement said.
Messages sent to members of the select board seeking more information were not immediately returned Monday night.
