Natick police sergeant pleads guilty to charges of indecent assault on a female dispatcher

A Natick police sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching a woman who was working as a dispatcher in the department, officials said.

Sergeant James Quilty, who is on unpaid leave from the Natick Police Department, was accused of touching the woman, who was 28, multiple times despite her attempts to keep his hands away and telling him to stop during an after-work gathering with coworkers on April 12, 2020, according to a statement released by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office and Natick police Chief James Hicks.

Quilty was also accused of trying to keep the woman from leaving the event by reaching into her car and touching her again, prosecutors said.