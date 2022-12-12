One person killed in Dover, N.H., crash involving tractor trailer

The crash was reported at about 2:37 p.m., according to State Police spokesperson Amber Lagace.

The crash happened on Route 16 northbound in Dover. Traffic was diverted off of Exit 6, State Police posted on Facebook .

A person died following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon involving a tractor trailer in Dover, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

The roadway was set to be closed for several hours, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.