Pittsfield man sentenced to 14 months behind bars for his role in US Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, federal prosecutors said.
Troy Sargent, 38, had pleaded guilty in June to felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses.
During the riot, Sargent stepped forward from the crowd and swung his open hand towards a US Capitol Police officer, making contact with him, prosecutors said. Another officer told Sargent and others, “Do not start attacking people,” but 30 seconds later Sargent went toward the front of the crowd again and swung his open hand toward the same officer.
Advertisement
He wound up hitting someone else in the crowd but intended to make contact with the officer, prosecutors said, later writing in a social media message that “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop.”
Sargent was arrested on March 9, 2021, in Pittsfield. In addition to the term of incarceration, he was ordered to complete two years of supervised release and to pay $500 restitution and a $285 special assessment.
In the 23 months since Jan. 6, 2021, approximately 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 280 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.