Pittsfield man sentenced to 14 months behind bars for his role in US Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

Troy Sargent, 38, had pleaded guilty in June to felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and four related misdemeanor offenses.

During the riot, Sargent stepped forward from the crowd and swung his open hand towards a US Capitol Police officer, making contact with him, prosecutors said. Another officer told Sargent and others, “Do not start attacking people,” but 30 seconds later Sargent went toward the front of the crowd again and swung his open hand toward the same officer.