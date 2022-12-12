Police seek man who broke into small Cambridge pub Friday and stole cash

Detectives are trying to secure additional video that might show the suspect getting into a vehicle, Cambridge Police Department spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in a phone interview Monday.

At around 3:22 a.m., the unidentified man was caught on security camera sneaking around the pub on Walden Street, police said in a statement.

A masked man broke into the Paddy’s Lunch pub in North Cambridge early Friday morning and stole cash before fleeing, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The police were called just after 9:30 a.m., and an employee reported that there “may be a suspect still on site,” Warnick said. When officers arrived, they were unable to find the suspect.

“The only thing I’m grateful of — nobody got hurt,” Paddy’s Lunch pub owner Ruth Allen said in a phone interview Monday. “So we’re blessed by that.”

The “tiny neighborhood bar,” which was founded in 1934 by Allen’s grandmother, was closed for 14 months due to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in April, she said. The loss of business knocked the company down, and although she hates to raise prices, she said she will now have to.

“It’s like kicking a two-legged dog. I mean, the only thing we have is lottery [money],” Allen said. “Who would steal from us? We don’t have anything right now.”

Allen said that although the suspect has not been found, the police have been calling her every day to give her updates on the investigation. She also has been receiving calls of support from her regular customers.

“A lot of the guys are like, ‘The cops better find him before we do,’ ” she said with a chuckle. “It’s really, like heartwarming how so many people have reached out to say, ‘What can we do? Do you need anything?’”

Although Allen is upset over the loss, she hopes the stolen money is being used for “medical bills, if they needed it more than I needed it.” If not, she said “karma will come to you.”

Cambridge police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 617-349-3300 or via anonymous text message by sending “TIP650″ to 847411.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.