The rats of Massachusetts: an appreciation

You know those high school movies where the new kid is just trying to keep his head down and avoid the bullies, and yet every time he finds an empty corridor and leans his head back against a locker to catch his breath, there’s a sudden shout of “There he is! Get him!” and he has to take off running for his life? That’s what was playing in my head.

I won’t go into the details, but we’ll pick up the story in my backyard one night during the early days of COVID, standing over the corpse, thinking about what it must be like to be a rat.

You have to respect an animal that can survive — nay, thrive — under relentless attack. And I can’t say I’d ever bothered to stop and pay my respects to a rat before; then again, I’d never had a problem with rats before. But COVID changed many things, and that includes the long story of humans and rats.

For a while, I’d tried to trap this rat, thinking I’d then set him free in the magical land of Not-My-Problem. But he was too cunning for that, and after a couple of weeks of feeling a primal shudder each time I saw his long tail slither across my yard, hoping against hope that he would not come into the house, I gave into the primal demand to take him out.

Looking down at him now, I felt sad that it had come to this, and thought seriously of giving him a proper burial. But when I went out the next morning, the corpse had vanished. I had a brief moment of marveling at the natural world, of the relentless, remorseless food chain. Until I saw the prime suspect for what had dragged him off and eaten him: another rat.

I did not cry when I killed rats two through eight.

“You are right to be impressed by them, and you were right to take them out, because they spread disease,” Bobby Corrigan assured me. He’s a researcher at Purdue University who is often described as the world’s leading expert on urban rats and consults with cities around the world to help them understand their rodent neighbors.

“You can’t blame them for being rats,” he said. “It’s humans who are to blame, because going back to the cave days we’ve been providing them with food, water, and shelter. We foul our own nest, we draw the rats to our property, and then we’re appalled that we have this smart, opportunistic mammal living around us.”

Humans, Corrigan said, are their gravy train. And when the pandemic hit, “the rats came out to feed and found suddenly that the gravy train was not there.”

And so, just as they have done everywhere on their journey — from their origin in Mongolia through Europe, to the ships that hit the shores of the New World — rats found a new gravy train. With many restaurants and businesses shuttered, gone were the overflowing dumpsters and trash cans that had in some instances supported “hundreds of generations” of the scavengers, Corrigan said. Whole stretches of the world transitioned in an instant from buffets to deserts.

Initially, Corrigan believes, the sudden closures probably led to the demise of hundreds of thousands of rats.

“They can only go a couple days without food before going into a major stress,” he said, and there were immediate reports of “stressed-out rats showing up in the middle of the day, and fighting each other to the death because the loser was dragged away and consumed.”

But those that survived the initial shock did what they always do, which is to go where the food is, which is where the people are. And the people were at home.

“COVID shutdown was the largest change in rat behavior, certainly in my lifetime,” said John Ulrich, who oversees rodent control for the city of Boston. “Very quickly, we started seeing them in areas where we’d never seen them before. We got a lot of calls saying, ‘I’ve lived here for X amount of years and I’ve never had rats before.’ ”

Ulrich’s department, environmental services, uses a variety of tools to eliminate rats that live in public spaces such as parks and sewers (private residences must call an exterminator). But the city’s work has always focused on rodents by focusing on their food, that thing we call trash.

“It doesn’t have to be fancy. Rats will eat anything: trash, dog feces, birdseed, even each other,” Ulrich said. “So what our division does is enforce the sanitary code, to address the things that create a supportive environment for rodents to thrive. No one wants to live with rats, so a big part of our time is spent on educating people about how to store their trash.”

Boston’s City Council has recently held a series of hearings on rodents and trash disposal, at a time when the city holds the dubious title of having the highest share of homes with rodent sightings in the country, according to last year’s US Census Bureau American Housing Survey.

According to the survey, nearly 22 percent of Boston homes reported a rodent sighting last year. Philadelphia came in second, at 19.5 percent, followed by New York at 15.3 percent, and Washington D.C. at 14.8 percent.

Another analysis — by the apartment-search app RentHop, based on 311 reports from residents — showed rat complaints in Boston were at their highest point since they began analyzing the data in 2015. Downtown had the most complaints by far, double that in the South End, which came second, followed by Beacon Hill, the North End, and Bay Village.

“The Northeast megalopolis has always been the rat capital of America,” Corrigan said, because of a confluence of factors, such as old buildings (it only takes a half-inch crack for a rat to get inside), dense neighborhoods, and connected sewers. And when they find a good spot, they can stay for generations. And rat generations happen quickly: They reach sexual maturity at three or four months, have a gestation period of just three weeks, and if there’s nutritious garbage to feed on, a female can drop litters of 14 to 16 babies.

But just as impressive is what Corrigan calls “long rodent,” the way they find a favorite food source then mark it up with scent and pheromones as a signal to future generations that a gravy train is nearby.

The RentHop survey identified some of these places, what it gently called the “most rodent-infested addresses in Boston.” And, once again, I have to tip my hat to the humble rat, who will always manage to survive even the most organized offensives.

For sitting in the top spot, tied with a house in Hyde Park, was Boston City Hall.

