Sears, once a bedrock of US commerce, hangs on in Braintree

A customer-less cashier casually checks her cellphone near fake, frosted Christmas trees as “Here Comes Santa Claus” echoes off the walls.

It’s almost noontime during prime time for US retailers and Sears, once a mighty giant of American commercialism, is nearly empty here at South Shore Plaza.

BRAINTREE — The place is decked out with green tinsel Christmas trees, and bright holiday music about sleigh rides and Santa Claus is being piped in over a speaker system, but there’s hardly anyone here to enjoy it.

Shoppers passed Sears at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Friday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

But there’s no Santa in sight. No elves. Not bustling with a lot of customers either.

A red-white-and-blue polo jersey was selling for $28.80 — a $19.20 savings, according to Sears. There was a wristwatch for $59.99, and a GE washing machine could be yours for $579.

But who knows for how long?

Sears Holdings Corp. has emerged from bankruptcy after closing hundreds of stores. Once the world’s largest retailer, with almost 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores, now just 22 stores remain in business, including the outlet here at the South Shore Plaza.

And walking through its store here is a melancholy tour of what once was a mighty giant of American commerce.

A trip to see the Ghost of Christmas Past.

“As I entered the store on the first level and I was walking through I noticed how empty it was,” said Eva Trapani of Dorchester, who was shopping here late last month. “It’s upsetting because this is a piece of America.

“A lot of my childhood memories were of Sears and getting the catalog — that big catalog when it came out. We waited for it and looked at the toys. As a young girl, I would go to Sears quite often with my father on Saturday mornings. It was our secret getaway.”

My father, a letter carrier, lugged those Sears catalogs up and down the hills of my hometown in Clinton, and my seven brothers and sisters and I took turns examining their contents. Trains and bicycles, a Secret Agent fake gun set, a Shirley Temple doll, toboggans, dresses, basketballs, and sparkling dance slippers.

There was the Easy-Bake Oven, a working toy oven, which was introduced in 1963 by Kenner and sold by Sears to customers like those who lived in our house.

“The Sears catalog when it came out with all those toys, it was just wonderful,” retired teacher Bill Leminen, 74, of Abington, told me as he shopped at Sears, the store where he got his first-ever credit card.

“When I got older, they came out with their special catalogs — like the tools catalog and the camping catalog. So, I was probably one of Sears’ best customers. True story: My kids told me when they looked in my garage, they said: ‘You have a Sears lawn mower. A Sears snow blower. All your tools are Sears. All your power tools are Sears.’ Sears everything. Everything.”

At Sears in the South Shore Mall in 2004, employees collected tickets from customers who were waiting in line when the store opened at 6 am on Black Friday. The first 200 customers got a $10 off certificate. McDonald, Michele

When I caught up with him, Leminen and other Sears shoppers could save $190 on a Craftsman set then on sale for $89.99.

There were other bargains here, too. And plenty of melancholy.

“Oh, I’m devastated,” said Leminen. “It’s sort of like when I was out in Montana and Montgomery Ward was a big store. They were like Sears and they went out of business. And I said then, ‘Sears will never go out of business.’ And now I saw that this is the last remaining Sears store in Massachusetts and I said, ‘I have to come over here.’”

So, he did. But he had plenty of elbow room.

“I’ve seen too many stores go out of business,” he told me. “All these stores and you say: ‘There goes another one.’ It’s like a microcosm of what’s going on with society right now. The Boy Scouts where I work? Numbers are way down. The church I go to? The numbers are way down.

“So, what’s going on? This is just another nail in the coffin. That’s what I see.”

That’s what others see, too.

Signs showing the closing at Sears at the CambridgeSide Galleria in 2018. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

You can’t get too much more American than Sears, which was once so dominant its sales accounted for 1 percent of the entire US economy, with an estimated two-thirds of Americans doing their shopping there.

Some analysts blame its commercial downfall on stores — some of which fell into disrepair — that failed to generate enough money to pay for upgrades. Lower sales led to less cash to invest in the franchise over time.

All of that adds up to a blue, blue Christmas for Sears shoppers.

“It’s funny,” Trapani said, “I used to have lavender Toughskins jeans from Sears that I absolutely had my eye on for months. And I finally got them and I think I wore them until they wore themselves out.

“It’s just kind of sad to see the demise of another American institution.”

Then she walked out without purchasing anything from Sears.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.