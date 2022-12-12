Snowfall causes crashes, delays across state

Shortly after 7 a.m., the state transportation department posted on Twitter that State Police had lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on the Turnpike between mile marker 55 and the New York border. The restriction was lifted shortly before 8 a.m.

Officials briefly implemented a 40 mph speed limit on a stretch of the Mass. Pike on Monday as nearly 450 pieces of equipment treated roads after Sunday ’s snowfall, which caused car crashes across the state and major delays at Logan Airport.

Slick roads continued to create havoc, the morning after weather-related crashes were reported in numerous communities, including Newton, Merrimac, Stockbridge, Salem, Brookline,Wellesley, Methuen, Belmont, and Medford.

At Logan Airport, officials were advising travelers to check with their airlines on the status of their flights.

On Monday morning, Logan had seen 55 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to Flight Aware, a flight-tracking website.

On Delta Air Lines, passengers faced delay caused by issues with de-icing planes, the airline said Monday.

“We apologize to our customers who were inconvenienced and delayed due to winter weather in Boston Sunday night,” Delta said Monday. “Deicing delays led to backups for departing and arriving flights. We are safely working to recover our operation and resume our routine schedules today.”

In Worcester, there were 72 reported accidents between 3 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said.

In Boston, street sweeping was canceled Monday due to the weather, officials said. On Sunday evening, 130 pieces of equipment were treating city streets during the storm, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

The MBTA also urged passengers Monday to use caution as they approached train tracks given the slick conditions.

“Due to icy and cold weather conditions, please use caution when near railroad crossings or train stations,” the MBTA posted on Twitter at 6:13 a.m. “Please also be careful when boarding and alighting trains, as well as when accessing platforms via ramps or stairs.”

The National Weather Service reported shortly after 8 a.m. that snow was no longer falling except in some parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

“Snow has come to an end for everyone except the immediate south shore and parts of Cape Cod where ‘ocean effect’ snow showers continue for the next few hours,” forecasters wrote on Twitter.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the weather service reported that snowfall totals included 7.5 inches in Hawley, 6.4 inches in Chicopee, 5.7 inches in Westfield, 5 inches in Springfield, 5.5 inches in Northampton, 1.1 inches in Medford, 2 inches in Weymouth, 4.1 inches in Sturbridge, less than an inch in Boston and Chelsea, and 1.9 inches in Shrewsbury and Westborough.

On Sunday, residents in Arlington reported dangerous road conditions. The main problem, many said, was that the roads did not appear to be salted before the snow arrived.

”Ice + snow = chaos,” one person wrote on social media.

As snowflakes blanketed the roads, accidents began happening across town. One person wrote that they had abandoned their vehicle after encountering an “icy accident-covered mess,” choosing to make their way home through gusty winds on foot

After witnessing “thousands of dollars of unnecessary damage” at the intersection in front of her house, another resident said she was compelled to hang up a sign that she quickly repurposed from her child’s artwork with warnings that read “Danger!” and “Very icy!”

”Does anyone know how much it costs for DPW to salt the roads around town?” she wrote on a community Facebook page. “This was my best attempt to prevent more damage but nonetheless ... not as effective as treating the roads.”

Sandy Pooler, Arlington’s town manager, said Sunday’s “storm came in harder and faster than the weather predictions had forecast.”

”Originally, we expected light snow to start at 4:00 and not really starting to accumulate until 6:00, but things moved forward by about two hours,” Pooler said by e-mail. “Once we started salting the roads, they returned to blacktop quickly.”

In all, there were 24 car accidents Sunday night, “21 of which were without injury,” Pooler said.

“The DPW relies on weather forecasts to plan its snow response. In this case the forecasts did not give us adequate warning, but once the DPW saw how conditions were developing it responded well,” Pooler said.

