RI WEATHER

Snowglobe flakes turn icy on R.I. roads, lead to dozens of crashes, State Police say

The National Weather Service reports that Kent, Providence, and Washington counties got 2 to 4 inches in the first-of-the-season snowfall.

By Carlos R. Muñoz Globe Staff,Updated December 12, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Scenes of the season's first snow in Cumberland.Carlos Muñoz

Flakes reminiscent of a snowglobe that began fluttering to the ground around 3 p.m. Sunday turned roads treacherous in the evening, leading to dozens of crashes on Rhode Island highways, according to the State Police.

Following the arrival of the state’s first snow accumulation, local government and law enforcement officials began to warn Rhode Islanders to be careful Sunday as the wet flurries led to icy driving conditions.

In Providence, Mayor Jorge Elorza posted on Twitter that salt trucks had been dispatched to treat city roads.

Temperatures in the 20s kept the snow light, fluffy, and accumulating.

The National Weather Service and trained spotters said that some of the highest snowfall amounts occurred near East Greenwich, which got 4 inches. Totals ranged from 2 to 4 inches in Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County.

By Monday morning, the Cumberland Police Department reminded drivers to clean all the snow off their cars, windshields, and windows before heading to work, and to use caution regardless of the vehicle they are driving.

“4 wheel drive does not mean 4 wheel stop,” the police department said.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, NWS reports that snow has stopped everywhere in southern New England except the immediate south shore of Cape Cod, where “ocean effect” snow showers were expected to continue for a few more hours.

Connecticut and Western Massachusetts are digging out from 6-8 inches of snowfall, the NWS in Boston reports.

WJAR-TV meteorologist Christina Erne said in a post on Twitter that this is the latest first-of-the-year snowfall since 2015. Prior to that it was 1993 when we snow snowfall in mid-December, Erne wrote.

Scenes of the season's first snow in Blackstone River State Park from the Cumberland side.Carlos Muñoz



Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com.

