There’s a chance more snow could be headed to New England next weekend

Data for the first and last snow each year can be sorted in many different ways.

Sunday’s snowfall was the first measurable for Boston this season. I took a look at previous years to see when the first measurable has happened and how much usually falls. You can see in the chart below, sometimes the first snowfall has been a blockbuster storm. Other times, it’s been much smaller.

With the first snow of the year behind us, it’s a good opportunity to reflect and to look ahead to what is coming in the next week to 10 days.

This is the latest we’ve had to wait for measurable snow since 2015. Back in 2000, it took until mid-January before the flakes were measurable. It’s also been a relatively long gap between the last snow back in the spring and now.

The earliest snowfall at Logan Airport, by the way, was October 18, 2009, but October 10, 1979, was the earliest for most areas.

Generally, this week it’s going to be dry and cold through Thursday. There will be some moderation and temperature with readings getting near 40 degrees by the middle of the week. Most of the snow will have dissipated by then. Winds will still be a factor for the next couple of days, making it feel quite chilly. Remember the sun angle is very low this time of year, making warming up is more difficult.

The high temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 30s across most of the region. NOAA

The next system of significance will arrive sometime on Friday. As this is a 5-day forecast, a lot can change, but here’s what we know now.

First, if we were to get a storm system, it will likely have a lot of moisture. Second, the divide between heavy snow and heavy rain will be difficult to determine until we get closer to the event. Lastly, the areas most likely to see heavy snow will be away from the coastline. But it’s not impossible that depending on the track of the storm, areas closer to the coast could see snow.

A coastal storm is likely going to bring significant precipitation to New England next weekend. WeatherBELL

Beyond this weekend, there are probably one or even two more chances of snow before Christmas. These types of patterns can be very moist, producing copious amounts of rain and or snow.

A highly amplified full-latitude trough is likely to bring significant storminess to parts of the lower 48 leading up to Christmas. TropicalTidibts

Ski country has not had much in the way of natural snow. A significant amount in those areas is definitely a possibility. Stay tuned to the weather in the coming 10 days!