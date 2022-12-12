Third suspect arrested in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

Romane Andre Clayton, a Jamaican national, was arrested in Connecticut on a charge of accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery, according to legal filings. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday when he’ll make his first appearance in federal court in Boston.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday on a federal charge of being an accessory after a brazen Nov. 17 bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard, making him the third person to be arrested in connection with the high-profile case.

His arrest follows initial appearances by two other men, Omar O. Johnson, 32, of Canterbury, N.H., and Miquel A. Jones, 39, last week in Boston federal court on armed bank robbery charges for allegedly robbing a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury on Nov. 17. Neither Johnson nor Jones have entered pleas to the federal charges. They were both ordered held last week pending a probable cause hearing Monday. Details of that hearing weren’t immediately available.

At 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 17 as employees were opening the bank branch, three suspects, each armed with a handgun and clad in dark clothes and masks “of an elderly man with exaggerated facial features,” forced three employees through the rear door into the building, according to an FBI affidavit.

Advertisement

Clayton has not been charged with committing the actual robbery, in which the thieves made off with nearly $40,000 in cash.

“Once the robbers had gained access to the bank, they held a gun to the head of the bank manager and forced him to open and access the working vault” on the ground level of the bank, the affidavit said. “As the manager was opening the vault, the robbers kept a gun pointed in his face.”

A separate affidavit filed in Clayton’s case said he and another subject, identified in court papers as Person B, deposited $4,100 of the purloined funds at a Connecticut bank three days after the heist. Clayton, the filing said, and Johnson are the siblings of a woman who has children with Jones.

Advertisement

The affidavit also said that at 8:57 a.m. on Nov. 17, roughly 40 minutes after the robbery, a silver Nissan Maxima sedan registered to Johnson’s wife pulled into Stop & Shop parking lot directly across the street from the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven.

Two men were in the car, and Johnson and Jones both later identified one of them as Clayton, according to the filing. Clayton and the other man bought ferry tickets with cash, returned to the silver sedan, and then exited it again at 9:21 a.m. and boarded the ferry, the affidavit said.

Around 9:55 a.m., the filing said, a dark blue or black sedan missing a rear hubcap pulled into the Stop & Shop parking lot. A man later identified as Johnson exited that vehicle at 10:10 a.m. and entered the silver sedan that Clayton and the other person had vacated, driving it up to the ferry terminal’s vehicle registration booth, the affidavit said.

Johnson then exited the silver sedan to purchase a ferry ticket and later boarded a freight ferry around 12:24 p.m., the filing said. Johnson later told police he picked up Clayton at the Woods Hole terminal on the afternoon of Nov. 17 after driving off the ferry, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

“Johnson stated that the purpose of his trip to Martha’s Vineyard was for him and Clayton to meet with Jones and discuss Jones’s infidelities while in a relationship with Johnson and Clayton’s sister, with whom Jones has children in common,” the affidavit said.

The day after the robbery, Jones and Johnson went to a farm connected to Jones through his work, and the pair apparently tried to destroy evidence, but investigators recovered two handguns “visually consistent” with the firearms used in the heist, according to the filing.

“After Jones and Johnson went to the farm, they traveled to the Steamship ferry terminal in Johnson’s Elantra,” the affidavit said. “Jones left, remaining on Martha’s Vineyard, while Johnson retrieved the Maxima from the Stop & Shop parking lot, purchased a ferry ticket, and eventually departed Martha’s Vineyard in the Maxima on a freight ferry at approximately 12:24 p.m. ... Three days after the robbery, Person B and Clayton, in the Maxima, deposited $4,100 in cash at a bank in Connecticut.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.