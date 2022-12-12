The diagnosis came two days after her son’s birthday, his mother wrote to Globe Santa. He had just turned 2.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

It was “just heart breaking,” she wrote. “I felt like this is a nightmare, just wake us up.”

Two months before, she had given birth to a little girl. A single mother of three, she faced the ordeal of one child’s hospitalization and treatment, plus the challenge of caring for his brother and baby sister.

“Everything happened so fast,” she wrote. “I had to go back and forth to care for all three.” Her oldest kept “wondering why no one was around as much and where his brother was.”

Her son, now 3, is a year into treatment. “He is strong and a fighter with his siblings beside him and all that love him,” she said.

“I’m sorry for being all over the place with this letter,” she said in closing. “So much emotion just started to hit me all at once.”

It can be as minor as a spiked fever or a nasty tummy bug — there is little parents dread more than illness in a child. When the illness is life-threatening, as cancer often is, it can be a nightmare for the whole family.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer this week,” the mother of two boys wrote. “It has been the worst week of my life.”

Her letter is short and stark. Her child had been ill for a year. She had quit her job to care for him. But she had not been prepared for this.

“Our entire world has been flipped upside down,” she wrote, “We will never be the same.

“I waited until the last minute to write this letter, because our entire life is so uncertain,” she said, but then she thought of her boys, and the “family and friends who helped us during the year. We appreciate all the help to make Christmas special.”

More than 10,000 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Improved treatment has improved outcomes, but it is still the second leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 14. The impact on families is far-reaching.

“We are full time caregivers for our daughter,” wrote the mother of a 5-year-old girl who “has been battling cancer since she was 3. As a result we have been unable to work and earn money for our family.

“She has been through so much hardship in her short lifetime already,” her mother wrote. “She deserves to receive gifts from all angles for what she has endured.”

The mother of an 11-year-old boy wrote to Globe Santa of the strain felt by the whole family from the illness of his sister, her 15-year-old daughter.

“She has been battling a rare form of bone cancer,” she said. “Over the past year and a half, she has had four major surgeries and very intense chemotherapy treatments that have made her very sick.”

Her son “has been such a help to his sister and myself, and has been through so much watching his sister fight this awful disease,” she said.

“Being in and out of the hospital all year has been difficult for us as a family,” wrote a single mother of three whose 2-year-old is in cancer treatment. “I am trying my best to provide but it gets hard at times.

“With help from Globe Santa I will be at ease knowing that my babies will have a good Christmas.

