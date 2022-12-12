Wakefield man charged during routine traffic stop after police find explosive device in car

A Wakefield man was arraigned in Woburn District Court Monday on charges stemming from possession of an explosive device, which State Police said they discovered Sunday during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Christopher J. Graziano, 46, was driving on I-95 northbound in Woburn when he was pulled over for a marked lanes violation at approximately 3:20 a.m., according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesperson. Troopers found that he had been driving with a suspended license and towed his vehicle. Graziano was allowed to leave the scene.

While conducting an inventory of his car, officers found a cylindrical object that, upon further inspection, was determined to be an “explosive/incendiary device,” Procopio said.