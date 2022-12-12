Wakefield man charged during routine traffic stop after police find explosive device in car

A Wakefield man was arraigned in Woburn District Court Monday on charges stemming from possession of an explosive device, which State Police said they discovered Sunday during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 95.
Christopher J. Graziano, 46, was driving on I-95 northbound in Woburn when he was pulled over for a marked lanes violation at approximately 3:20 a.m., according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesperson. Troopers found that he had been driving with a suspended license and towed his vehicle. Graziano was allowed to leave the scene.
While conducting an inventory of his car, officers found a cylindrical object that, upon further inspection, was determined to be an “explosive/incendiary device,” Procopio said.
Advertisement
The State Police bomb squad found that the device consisted of a capped vessel containing a road flare, fireworks powder, match heads, a ball bearing, and several .22 caliber bullets.
State Police and local police responded to Graziano’s Spring Street home in Wakefield, taking him into custody at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Graziano is charged with possession of explosives and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, Procopio said.
Procopio declined to provide details on Graviano’s arraignment. The Middlesex district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Monday night.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.