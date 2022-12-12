Barstool Sports isn’t the right bet for safe gambling in Massachusetts

For example: How can Penn Entertainment, the parent company of Plainridge Park, live up to its promise of promoting safe gambling behavior — whatever that is — given its business relationship with Barstool Sports? David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is an avid — make that rabid — gambling advocate who in the past filed for bankruptcy protection after compiling major debt and gambling losses, The New York Times recently reported . Besides that, as the Times also reported, Portnoy “rose to fame by capitalizing on misogyny and other offensive behavior.” Per the Times: Portnoy “once said some women ‘kind of deserve to be raped.’ “ He made “what he acknowledged to be racist statements, including using the N-word repeatedly. He outed women who accused him of sexual misconduct, threatened to fire employees engaged in unionizing, and repeatedly incited attacks on his critics.”

Before the owners of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville get a sports betting license from Massachusetts state regulators, some serious questions need answers.

Barstool began as a Boston-area newspaper that was self-published by Portnoy, who pitched it to young men and grew it into a vast network of podcasts, blogs, and social media accounts with more than 100 million fans. Penn Entertainment bought a 36 percent share in Barstool in 2020, and recently moved to fully acquire it for $387 million. The casino company apparently wants to ditch a stodgy image for something cooler, and Barstool is what it chose.

The push to legalize online sports betting in Massachusetts happened very quietly — so quietly that the vetting of license applicants is getting scant attention. That’s a mistake. As the Times reported, gaming regulators last week put off a vote on whether to give Plainridge Park Casino the sports betting license it seeks, citing concerns over the Portnoy connection. Now, will regulators hold or fold?

At last week’s meeting, Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner Eileen O’Brien cited an example from the Times report, which described Portnoy’s appearance at a University of Tennessee football game in September, where he sat on an outdoor stage with cans of a vodka drink that he and Barstool are paid to promote “and shared his latest wager: $100,000 on the University of Georgia to win the college football championship.” Given that Penn Entertainment is telling Massachusetts regulators it will follow an American Gaming Association policy against encouraging young people to bet on sports, O’Brien said, “I’m disturbed by that.”

According to the Times report on the meeting, Gaming Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein also raised concerns over what Penn Entertainment is saying it will do, as compared with Barstool’s actual practice. “We have an obligation to reconcile what is very available publicly, as to Barstool and really the significant personality attached to Barstool, and what we’re going to do about it, as we think about this application,” she said.

Three years ago, the Gaming Commission had to deal with sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, which came after Wynn Resorts already won a casino license in Massachusetts. The accusations were considered such a serious hit on the Wynn brand that they led to Wynn’s departure from the company and a $35 million fine against the company for the actions of former executives who covered up the allegations. The Everett casino is called Encore Boston Harbor in a deliberate effort to disassociate itself from the Wynn name.

This time around, as Judd-Stein pointed out, state regulators now have full, advance knowledge of the downside of the Barstool brand. Portnoy, reports the Times, encourages fans to bet their “house, kids, and family” on a single game and routinely boasts about his own high wagers — just as he did at that recent University of Tennessee football game.

Responding to concerns raised about that event at last week’s Gaming Commission meeting, Christopher Soriano, the chief compliance officer at Penn, said it was part of Barstool’s “College Football Show” but not directly linked to its sports betting operation. “It was certainly not anyone’s intent to target a college campus and underage bettors,” he said. Really? It certainly sounded that way.

There’s plenty of research and commentary about the dangers of online sports betting and how young people, especially young men, fall prey to it. Through its relationship with Barstool Sports, Penn Entertainment is buying into a brand that enables such behavior.

Why should Massachusetts?

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.