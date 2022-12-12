In Brookline open-space debate, dust has settled, but not rancor

I was quoted in the Nov. 29 front-page article “The topic is open space. The tone? Testy: Critics tee off on proposal to possibly scale back popular Brookline golf course.” The article, about anger not golf, has received 273 comments, including 30 blocked as abusive and 20 directed at me personally. I did not reply; it seemed like blowing a dandelion freeing hundreds more seeds of attack. When rancor permeates debate, we dissuade volunteerism and community participation, the lifeblood of local democracy.
On the official Town Meeting listserve, one representative called another a profanity. A Town Meeting member opposing the proposal gave his middle fingers to the petitioners while unknowingly on Zoom camera upon his victory.
In comments, community forums, and during Town Meeting, anger is an emboldening political weapon. Scaring off or turning off committed individuals leaves a wholly different candidate pool: angrier, more combative, and less representative.
It’s hard to endure these attacks yet can’t we do better in local governance than endurance? Can’t we share ideas without needing Teflon psyches? Attacking individuals rather than focusing on ideas limits who will engage in governance; that winnowing is bad for democracy and for us all.
Jennifer Goldsmith
Brookline