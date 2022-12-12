In Brookline open-space debate, dust has settled, but not rancor

I was quoted in the Nov. 29 front-page article “The topic is open space. The tone? Testy: Critics tee off on proposal to possibly scale back popular Brookline golf course.” The article, about anger not golf, has received 273 comments, including 30 blocked as abusive and 20 directed at me personally. I did not reply; it seemed like blowing a dandelion freeing hundreds more seeds of attack. When rancor permeates debate, we dissuade volunteerism and community participation, the lifeblood of local democracy.

On the official Town Meeting listserve, one representative called another a profanity. A Town Meeting member opposing the proposal gave his middle fingers to the petitioners while unknowingly on Zoom camera upon his victory.