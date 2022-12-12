Did we learn the wrong lesson from the highway revolt of the 1970s?

Fifty years ago, Governor Francis Sargent canceled the Southeast Expressway project that would have extended I-95 into downtown Boston, the capstone of a remarkable shift in state transportation policy away from new highway construction.

Up until that point, Massachusetts, like most states, had spent the mid-20th century bulldozing neighborhoods to build new highways. But the plans to build an Inner Belt in Cambridge, Somerville, and parts of Boston, and an elevated Southeast Expressway through Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, and the South End provoked so much opposition in those neighborhoods that Sargent had to abandon both.

Since then, the story of the cancellation of those highways has acquired almost mythic status in civic lore — the origin story for an activist tradition that cites the 1972 cancellations as proof of the power of citizen groups to rise up against top-down planning. The history has been told, and retold, countless times, most recently in a Boston Globe article last week.

But the anniversary is an opportunity to ask: Did Boston learn the wrong lessons from the highway’s demise? And did the nation — cities across America experienced similar rebellions against highways during the ‘60s and ‘70s?

Don’t get me wrong: I’m thrilled the Inner Belt and Southeast Expressway were never built. But that’s because they were bad ideas, not because there’s anything inherently wrong with large infrastructure projects, or because localities shouldn’t sometimes have to bear sacrifices for the greater social good.

But the backlash against highways morphed into a more generalized big-is-bad, experts-be-damned mentality, and laws meant to ensure environmental review and to give communities a say over projects in their backyards have too often given them an effective veto.

Within a few years of the Southeast Expressway’s demise, other projects were in emboldened activists’ crosshairs, and the recent history of transportation in the region is littered with projects either canceled or inordinately delayed. Arlington residents sank a proposed extension of the Red Line in 1978. Opening the Greenbush commuter rail line to the South Shore was a famously protracted, 25-year saga. The Urban Ring, a proposed circumferential light rail route in Boston, was shelved in the early 2000s. Just in the last decade, opponents of tearing down the Casey Overpass in Jamaica Plain explicitly appealed to the legacy of the I-95 fight — even though that project involved taking down an elevated highway, not putting one up.

Indeed, even as Boston marks the anniversary of anti-highway protests in the 1970s, Washington lawmakers are starting to question the restrictions enshrined into law in that period. Former president Donald Trump loosened some permitting requirements — changes President Biden initially rejected but then signed into law as part of last year’s infrastructure bill. Congress is considering legislation by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia that would speed up permitting of energy projects.

Ironically, it may be concerns over climate change that end up convincing Congress to lower environmental hurdles. The same laws that give opponents tools to stop oil pipelines can be used to stop electrical infrastructure needed for renewables. The same laws that delay highways can be weaponized against high-speed rail.

The pendulum shouldn’t swing back to the bad old days of highway departments heedlessly ripping through neighborhoods. But the community activists who stopped highways in Boston and other cities in the 1960s and 1970s wrote a playbook that is increasingly at odds with the broader public interest. It’s possible to feel grateful for what they accomplished, while recognizing the need for change now.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.