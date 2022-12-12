Parole Board should heed Baker’s call to pardon the Amirault siblings

Its approval would remove a stain on the Massachusetts criminal justice system and help restore the Amiraults’ reputation. A third family member, their mother, Violet Amirault, spent more than eight years in prison before her 1995 release. While her case was on appeal, she died, and in 1998 all charges were posthumously dismissed . Gerald Amirault spent 18 years in prison and was paroled in 1984. Amirault LeFave served eight years in prison.

For Gerald Amirault and Cheryl Amirault LeFave, the wait is nearly over. Governor Charlie Baker has recommended a pardon for both Amirault siblings that would clear their convictions of sexually abusing children at the Fells Acres day care center in Malden in the 1980s. Only one step remains — the Governor’s Council must decide whether to approve Baker’s recommendation.

This miscarriage of justice began Labor Day weekend 1984 when a 5-year-old boy at the Fells Acres day care reported to a family member that Gerald Amirault undressed and raped him.

As word spread and parents, instructed by the police, grilled children, the nature of these interrogations predictably produced nearly two dozen similar stories. Gerald Amirault had constant access to the children since he functioned as a school bus driver, cook, and general assistant to Violet Amirault. The children’s stories quickly escalated with increasingly lurid tales as children as young as 3 were questioned — and coached — by investigators.

Some observers, such as Wall Street Journal columnist Dorothy Rabinowitz, viewed the trial as a farce caused by parental panic. Children testified to being raped and sodomized while animals were mutilated and slaughtered. Some of these atrocities, said the children, took place on the school’s lawn in broad daylight. These fantastic accusations somehow stuck.

There was a larger context. Similar cases were reported elsewhere. This nationwide panic was reported by Rabinowitz, who won a Pulitzer Prize largely for this series.

Each of us has had a relationship to the case: Silverglate represented Gerald Amirault before the Parole Board seeking release in 2001, and Swomley has been representing him while on parole. Gerald Amirault was paroled in 2004, on condition that he wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. He has nonetheless struggled to live a normal life.

Massachusetts was the scene of another such case, that of Bernard Baran, which the two of us handled in a post-conviction petition to vacate Baran’s lengthy sentence and get him released from prison. The twist in the Baran case was that he was gay, which back then made his case worse. The defendant was supported by the National Council for Reason and Justice, a civil liberties group in Boston. (Disclosure: Silverglate worked on founding NCRJ and remains on its advisory board.) A Superior Court judge issued a scathing opinion decrying that the case was even brought and ordered a new trial. The Appeals Court affirmed that decision in 2009. The district attorney, realizing the near impossibility of a conviction at a second trial, dropped the case.

Profound lessons must be learned from Amirault, Baran, and many other victims of this panic. Every segment of society — government, news media, organizations, and individuals — must condition themselves to avoid joining any social panic. Instead, they should approach each situation by applying rational analysis to proven facts. The Governor’s Council can aid this process by approving Baker’s pardon decision.

Harvey Silverglate is a criminal defense and civil liberties lawyer and of counsel with Zalkind, Duncan & Bernstein. John Swomley is a criminal defense lawyer and a founding partner of the Boston firm Swomley & Tennen.