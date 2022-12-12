State must do more for migrants as well as those serving them

In the Dec. 7 editorial, “Migrants going unhoused as lawmakers dawdle,” the Globe did a superb job emphasizing the importance of increased state funding to house and educate newly arrived migrants. However, the state must also make resources available to the nonprofit organizations that are serving these arrivals.

When these people first arrive in Massachusetts, the first people to help them are rarely government officials. Instead, they are helped by nonprofit community organizations and immigrant service providers. These organizations, such as the Immigrant Family Services Institute and the Brazilian Worker Center, address immediate needs for food, shelter, medical care, interpretation, and legal services, mostly out of their own resources. Community groups are especially effective because they often share the same language and culture as those they are serving.