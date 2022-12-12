A vote of nyet for proposed Hull development

The drawing of a developer’s proposal for a 21-unit residence on the site of the old Atlantic Aquarium in Hull is evocative of the brutalist style of the worst of Soviet architecture (“In Hull, a new plan for former aquarium site,” Globe Local, Dec. 4). It envisions the destruction of a pretty locus that could otherwise be treated with architectural and landscaping affection and still accomplish its new intended purpose. If constructed as currently designed, it would be a cold, shameful, industrial-appearing atrocity for generations. This is New England. That building is what you could fairly expect to find left over in a former Soviet satellite country.

Clint Smith