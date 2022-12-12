With its meet and greets, N.H. is best suited to be first primary

The Democratic National Committee is taking a wrong turn in proposing removing New Hampshire’s place as the first-in-the-nation primary (“Biden’s primary calendar passes first hurdle,” Page A1, Dec. 3).

The order of the nominating contests has little influence on either the nomination or the election. The aphorism that no candidate could get elected president without winning the New Hampshire primary ended when Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.

The value of placing New Hampshire first is that it requires candidates to do meet and greet campaigning, something that is getting lost in the overemphasis on political ads and campaign money. This benefits voters who can meet the candidates up close and personal and helps candidates hone their campaign skills.