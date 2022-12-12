After two difficult years, the Lawrence boys’ basketball team is ready to return to the top

In 2021, a rebuilding Lancers team took its lumps with 10 single-digit losses during a 7-13 season, but a tight-knit group of incoming seniors stuck with it, playing in nearly a dozen summer tournaments and four fall leagues with a high degree of success.

In 2020, that meant driving to Above The Rim, a private facility in Lancaster for organized scrimmages, because Lawrence had such high COVID levels that the Lancers were one of the only MIAA programs not to log a single game.

Over the past two years, players on the Lawrence boys’ basketball team would go just about anywhere to get a game.

Advertisement

Now those seniors are poised to lead Lawrence — ranked third in the Globe’s preseason poll — back to program standards in the tough Merrimack Valley Conference.

“We’re definitely a more experienced team,” said 6-foot-3-inch senior Marius Canery, a returning All-MVC guard. “The main thing we’ve learned as a team is just to value every possession, and value every moment, because we saw last year how fast the season went by. Considering all the challenges and obstacles we had to go through, we just want to make it a special season. We’re confident we’re going to be prepared.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Last season, Canery led the Lancers in scoring (15 points per game) and fellow MVC All-Star Isaiah Ogunbare posted a team-leading 12 rebounds per game, along with 14 ppg.

Danny Reyes started the season at point guard, but he acknowledges that the pace of official MIAA games was a bit overwhelming after a year of playing in pick-up games and recreational leagues.

“Personally, when I first got in there everything was going by way too fast, so I struggled a lot,” said Reyes, a 6-2 senior. “All the other teams in the area had their season, but we had basically no experience. It was hard. But this year we have the same group and we’re ready. Our confidence is through the roof.”

Advertisement

While the competition might not have been up to snuff in 2020, Lawrence won a couple of regional leagues this fall that included a wide range of talent levels, including some post-graduate players.

Despite transportation and logistical challenges, the Lancers took on all comers, a vital step toward improvement in the eyes of fifth-year coach Jesus Moore.

“When you’re behind the ball, the only way you can get better is by playing, working on your game,” said Moore, a 2007 Lawrence graduate who went on to play basketball and football at Fitchburg State. “Unfortunately, because a lot of our kids are coming from low-income or single-parent homes, they might not have as much parental involvement or surrounding support. They can’t afford to go to trainers or private gyms. When they do go places it’s eight kids packed in a van or five kids packed in a car, so they spend more time together than they do with anyone else.

“All they have is each other and this is really the driving force in their lives.”

The Lancers open Tuesday night at perennial power Cambridge, host Tewksbury Friday in their MVC opener, and continue a tough nonleague slate with a matchup at No. 8 Brockton on Dec 20.

Then it’s on to the Commonwealth Classic tournament at Merrimack College, where they will take on St. John’s Prep in the first round of an eight-team field.

Advertisement

Moore graduated one contributor and returns 11 players from last year’s squad. He also has high hopes for 6-6 freshman wing Francisco Santana, who has picked up an offer from Georgetown.

“I have a lot of guys that do a lot of different things well,” Moore said. “We have a ton of pieces. The hardest part of this year is figuring out who is going to play. The most important thing is that this is one of the best teams I’ve ever had where kids care for each other, and sacrifice for each other on and off the court.”

Courtside chatter

▪ After a highly successful run the past decade at TechBoston, Johnny Williams is the coach at Brookline. Interim coach Justin Desai takes over at Tech after spending the past 16 years as an assistant, the past 12 under Williams. Desai is a 15-year math teacher at TechBoston and founded the AP Calculus program 10 years ago. “My focus is to keep the same ideologies and core principles that Johnny has preached for the last 12 years, and that I’ve been echoing as his assistant,” said Desai.

▪ David Clay takes the helm at St. John’s Prep after five seasons as coach at his alma mater, Newburyport. Clay (class of 2003), a three-time Cape Ann League Coach of the Year, posted a 74-26 record with the Clippers. Prior, he spent nine years at Triton Regional, leading the Vikings to their first state tournament appearance in 16 years and first state tournament win in program history in his final season. “It’s been a challenge,” said Clay. “I’ve been in the Cape Ann League forever. I played there, I coached at Triton and Newburyport, so that’s basically everything I’ve known. I’m doing everything I can to learn about the Catholic Conference. Right now I’m focused on my team and giving everyone a fair shot to show what they can bring to the table.”

Advertisement

▪ Catholic Memorial coach Denis Tobin recorded his 350th win when the Knights topped Weymouth, 71-68, in Saturday’s opener . . . Fresh off leading BC High to a state championship, Mike Loughnane (who is committed to Davidson) opened his post-graduate season at Phillips Exeter with 27 points and six 3-pointers in a 73-67 loss to Avon Old Farms.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Arlington at Watertown, 7 p.m. — Coming off yet another trip to the Division 3 state final, Steve Harrington’s Raiders open the season with a Middlesex League showdown with the Spy Ponders.

Wednesday, Hingham at Brockton, 6 p.m. — The Boxers have high expectations with Cam Monteiro and Dajon Burton back to lead their backcourt. Liam McBride and Hingham will look to keep pace in a nonleague matchup.

Friday, Pembroke at Scituate, 6:30 p.m. — After Pembroke edged Scituate, 42-41, in January to continue its surprising undefeated start under new coach Matt Vincenzi, the Sailors got their revenge with a 59-36 victory to close the regular season in February.

Friday, Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams, 6:30 p.m. — Led by guard Josh Campbell, Archies logged 14 wins last season and their first state tournament victory since 2015. Fenwick will try to slow down the Plymouth resident in its Catholic Central League opener.

Advertisement

Saturday, Brockton at BC High, 1 p.m. — The defending Division 1 state champion Eagles only return one starter and have several sophomores slated to enter the rotation. The Eagles still will be a tough team to beat at home under veteran coach Bill Loughnane.